7 Online Resources to Start Your New Business

Starting your own business is a huge responsibility and there are several risks involved. The challenges that you may face could get the best out of you and there’s no guarantee that it would work. However, this is part of every endeavor that you need to make. There’s always the chance of not getting the result that you’re after, but there’s also the possibility that it would work out.

Proper planning and getting the right information, could increase the chance of becoming successful. The good news is that there are several online resources that could help you start your new business on the right foot. This way, you’ll have better odds of actually making it happen. Here are some of them.

1. Small Business Trends

It’s an online publication that focuses in providing vital information, advice and news on small business. You’ll get tips and guides on various aspects of running a small business including finances, loans, technology that you can use, social media and management of people.

Aside from its regular staffs that update the site to give you the latest on this field, there are more than 400 experts who contribute to share their knowledge and experience so you can use the things that made them successful, as well as learn from the mistakes that they made and avoid them in your own business.

2. Entrepreneur.com

Entrepreneur.com is also a site that provides information about running a business. Unlike Small Business Trends, it doesn’t just focus on providing information that would help you in starting a small business, but entrepreneurship in general. However, it has a specific category dedicated for starting a business.

The good thing about this site is that you would still find it relevant once you’re no longer in your start up period. You’ll find articles for growing a business, leadership and marketing to name a few.

3. Vator.TV

This is a platform where you can connect with investors and fellow entrepreneurs like you. Sign up to become a member of the site and upload a video telling the network about your start up business. You may also view the videos uploaded by other entrepreneurs to get an idea from them. Connect with other members so you can learn from each other.

Most of all, it offers a huge opportunity for you to find the people who might be willing to invest in your business. You can get the funds you need if you get them interested with your start up.

4. PrestoExperts

You’ll probably need experts in different areas that would help you in your business like an assistant to provide assistance in your daily tasks, a web developer if you’re having a website built or a marketing expert to make your brand known. PrestoExperts is a site that would let you easily connect and hire the professional that you need. Sign up for an account so you can post your job and find the expert that meet your requirements. You will only pay for the service once the job has been completed so you’ll know that you’re only paying for the work completed.

What’s good about using this site is that you don’t have to post on various job ad sites to find different people to hire as you can do it here.

5. Zoho

You’ll also probably need a program that you can use for the different processes in your business including sales, marketing, customer service, email and collaboration. Zoho is a web-based office suite that provides all of these. It’s convenient as you don’t have to use several programs because Zoho offers them all.

Since it’s web-based, you and your employees can access it anywhere as long as there’s an Internet connection. This is helpful, especially if you’re working with your staffs over the web.

6. SCORE

As a newbie in the business industry, it would be a huge help to have the personal assistant of an expert in this field that could serve as your mentor. This is what SCORE offers. It’s an organization of volunteer advisors that could provide helpful information specific to your needs and create action plans that would serve as your guide in achieving success.

The best thing is that you can get the service for free. There are also live webinars and workshops that you can join that tackles various business topics.

7. LinkedIn

This is the social network for professionals. Connecting with the right people and companies is important in starting your business. Create your LinkedIn account and get connected with professionals that could become part of your business or could be your potential clients.

Starting your new business may not be easy, but these online resources can be helpful in achieving success.