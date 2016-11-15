How to Promote Your E-Commerce Business?

When you are starting an e-commerce business, you will need to create a tailored marketing strategy. There are many ways to promote a business including social media, shows, print ads, directories, search engines and much more. The big question is, how to know the best ones?

Many believe that the best way is through a diversified marketing plan. However, you should narrow your list down and focus on few key solutions, which have the highest rate to convert.

Business owners should find where there are most people interested in their business and target them. Some B2B companies may find LinkedIn a good source of traffic, while furniture or refurbishing companies might find their desired traffic on Houzz.

There are different areas which you must test and determine the best sources of traffic towards your website. Here are the ten most popular areas for advertising your e-commerce:

1. Social Media Platforms

Social media marketing can be actually awarding when done consistently for a longer period of time. The greatest advantage is that it is not necessary to pay for it. We recommend using all platforms for maximum reach. However, you must invest all your time and efforts where you have the biggest audience, which means only one or two social media sites.

Don’t spend unnecessary money on platforms that don’t convert your clients or generate any leads.

2. Word of Mouth

The best way to promote your products is to provide exceptional quality to your clients, and they will spread the word if they are delighted. Moreover, to enhance your brand’s image, you will need a professional customer service to solve the problems of your clients.

3. Search Engine Traffic

If you follow the latest search engine optimization methods, you can rank your website higher and increase the organic traffic significantly. Remember that this is the most sustainable method to drive traffic, nowadays, due to the fact that social media traffic can disappear quickly if you don’t maintain your profiles regularly.

Learn the basics through various blogs, books and then implement them to rank high.

4. Blog Advertising

Your website must have a good blogging section, where you post optimized content on a regular basis. If you are not a good blogger, then you might consider buying sponsored posts on other blogs. The prices vary from cheap to expensive, but they are worth it in the long run. They can bring leads and sales, while they serve as a backlink to your website, which is essential for every business.

5. Partnerships

Approach small and big companies, which can help you achieve your goals in the future. Build a connection between you and them and this relationship can grow into an exclusive partnership, which brings incentives for both parties involved.

6. E-mail Marketing

Every major company is doing e-mail marketing because it is effective. Collect e-mail addresses and send regular newsletters along with different promotions. The chances are that a client will return for a purchase and your brand’s popularity will increase.

7. Retargeting

Many customers visit your website, browse it, but they leave without purchasing. The easiest way to return them back to your site is by retargeting them. Retargeting will place a cookie on their computers and every time they visit another website, your ad will be shown. This can be a costly feature, but it might be worth it.

Bonus tip: Get Promotion Budget in Check

More often than not, you need money to make money, especially when it comes to e-commerce. There are fees to pay (e.g. domain name, hosting, web platforms, etc.,) staff to maintain and brand to promote. If you need money to fund your online marketing plan consider creative funding sources, such as crowdfunding, invoice factoring, no credit check loans, and other alternative funding sources to skyrocket your business.

Conclusion

These are some of the ways to promote your e-commerce business. Some of these methods are free, while others will cost you some money. Determine, which work the best for you and stick with them.