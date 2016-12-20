How Can You Obtain a Pardon for DUI?

Are you getting ready for an office Christmas party? If so, please make sure that you or your employees are drinking responsibly to avoid potential legal issues on your business and individuals involved. Indeed, DUI is a criminal offence in many countries.

In Canada, for example, DUI – driving under influence is regarded as a crime. Actually, it’s one of the most common crimes in the country. When convicted of drink driving offense, the person has to wait for minimum 5 years before submitting his dui pardon application. If someone is charged with such a crime, then the record will remain in the CPIC database for years. Unlike other cases, the charge can harm the accused person even if he has received a pardon from the Parole Board of Canada.

If you have been caught guilty of DUI, you will have to pay a fine of $1000 minimum. The court may send you to jail for either one month or 4 months, depending upon the damages you have caused. There are many people who don’t know that they can get rid of this charge forever through pardon file petition. As such, they bear the tortures of this charge for years.

If you are involved in a DUI crime, an officer will perform a physical coordination test. If he finds that the level of the alcohol is below 0.8, then you will not get arrested. However, this limit varies from one province to another. Additionally, if the officer suspects that you are under drug or alcohol’s influence, then they may ask you to go for a blood or urine test.

Obtaining DUI Pardon

If you are interested in getting DUI pardon after getting arrested, the first thing you should do is to pay the fine. While granting you pardon, the regulatory body will not consider the days you have passed in jail. The suspension of license is not any part of the sentence, therefore when you are writing the DUI pardon application, you won’t have to think about getting your license back. Because you can get it easily once you obtain pardon. Generally, the license remains suspended for 90 days. However, the period may extend if you have caused any physical harm to anyone.

While giving details about the incident in the application, you should make sure that you haven’t violated any traffic rule. Violation of the traffic rules even during the waiting period can work against you. If you break the traffic rules, the review may affect the entire pardoning process.

Hiring a consultant is often advisable if the accused person is not confident about the pardon process. These consultants play a huge role in gathering the required documents beforehand. The duration of the entire procedure varies somewhere between 10-20 months. But, if you hire a professional who is experienced with DUI pardons, you can expect the process to be quickly completed. Whatever information you are giving to the consultant will not be shared with the third party.

Takeaway

Though your DUI charge doesn’t get deleted completely once you get a pardon, yet you can enjoy easy and free movement throughout the country. Similarly, you can easily apply for any job and get employed. If you want to seal your criminal record forever, you have to behave decently during the waiting period.