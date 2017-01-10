8 Ways to Make Money Online in 2017

If you are looking for a business idea, or a supplemental source of income, you may want to consider the ever-lucrative niche of making money online.

Here are eight very do-able ways to make money online in 2017. While many will be new information to most of you, pretty much all of these methods have been covered before in some form or another. However, I’ve done my level best to put you in touch with companies and organizations that are known for delivering on their promises, so long as you do what they ask of you!

1. Get paid for online feedback – on all kinds of stuff!

There are lots of sites that claim to pay you for your opinions. Most of them have ridiculous rules or are just downright shoddy all-round.

There are sites like InboxDollars that get you in touch with various advertisers looking to get your opinion on products, movies (think: watching Netflix for free and getting paid for it), advertisements (including viewing pop-up ads and promotional emails), games, and various popular shopping and search platforms.

2. Get paid for using online business building tool

Make money online is the current gold rush. If you are familiar with the gold rush, you know that many people made a lot of money. But the ones that made the most money were the ones selling the tools.

Here is the Reverse Advertising System (RAS), one of the best home business building tools tied with it a top of the line compensation plan. It gives everyone the leverage they need to be successful by employing the #1 sales algorithm and list building technology, all powered by automation.

One of the great features of the Reverse Advertising System (RAS) is that, entrepreneurs now have a way to make money from their prospects. Over 95% of people that see an offer do not buy, and this system allows you to capitalize on that 95% of people that do not buy from you or join you. You can learn more about the Reverse Advertising System here.

To get a full sense of how the system will benefit you, watch the capture page video, opt-in then go through the first module and make sure you take advantage of the frontend offer.

3. Participate in online focus groups

This one ties in with the first, only you’re paid to be a part of an official focus/research group instead of getting compensated to complete tasks and give feedback. I admit to not having much experience with this area, but have met plenty of people over the years who do.

Companies like 20/20 Research, Focus Group, and a few others have reputations that proceed them when it comes to giving your time in exchange for a payout.

4. Sign up to be in clinical trials

I have to say that this will be one of the least popular options for most of you. It’s also the last thing most people think of when plotting and planning ways to make money from the Internet.

While you will sign up online at Clinical Trials, you’ll have to find your way to specific locations (facilities) where researchers will use you for testing new medications and their effects, performing sleep studies, and a variety of other research topics.

5. Get paid for advice

There are a number of sites and apps that will let you sign up and offer “paid” advice to their users. In all honesty, this isn’t a method that’s going to line your wallet with Benjamins, but you will get paid if the site is legit.

Sites like Chacha, Just Answer, Fonemed, Hourly Nerd, Fixya and so on are reliable ways to make some extra cash for dishing out advice. You have to attain the level of “expert” but if you have a topic in mind that you can offer indispensable advice on, this is a way to passively make a few bucks while talking about things you’re passionate about.

6. Become an app functionality tester

App testing can be very lucrative, especially if you have an iPhone to offer up for testing the latest and greatest apps. Some will have you testing the functionality of a new app before release. Others will test apps that are already on the market before deploying new features. And some projects require you use a payment gateway with your own credit card, for which you’ll be reimbursed.

There are a number of companies that offer this service, but uTest has been leading the industry for the last few years. They also delve in Android development testing, but the brunt of the projects offered are for iOS users.

7. Get paid for WOW’ing other women

This online domain is exclusively for women. Though, nobody is telling you that you can’t “pretend” to be a woman if you have a certain flair for writing in the female-centric.

Basically, WOW (Woman on Writing) will pay up to $150 for a 1,000 – 3,000 word piece that relates to women’s issues (hint: do some reading on the site and/or magazine to see what they typically accept).

8. Keep your eyes open for new advertisers who need your help

There are a thousand-and-one advertisers out there who have programs in place to align themselves with online users who can help them promote their products. Due to the dodgy nature of the online advertising space that exists outside promoting your own products on established and trusted platforms like Google and Bing, take any offer with a grain of salt.

Basically, a good program can turn bad overnight, and sometimes known bad programs will get bought up by the right company and turn their reputation around. Some sites will require you have a web presence such as a social media account, blog, or vlog. Others will pay you to do surveys, answer questions, or find their coupons online via search and other methods.

Some programs worth looking into include Takumi, Adsterra, PaidPertweet, Foap, Clixsense and so on.

Final Word of Caution

While I’ve done the best to vet each brand mentioned above, you will want to make sure you do your own due diligence prior to signing up for any of the offers mentioned.

I’ve personally known people who’ve made a great part-time income out of several of the methods listed, but, as mentioned: things do change quickly in the world of making money on the Internet.

If you have any questions, comments, or personal information of your own to share, do leave a comment down below.