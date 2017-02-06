How Entrepreneurs Can Relax – Without Alcohol

Entrepreneurs are commonly under a great deal of stress, anxiety, worry and all manner of negative emotions. One common way to deal with stress is to have a cocktail or two at the end of the day. Rather than make a habit of drinking alcohol, which can easily and quickly turn into a crutch, it’s better to learn alternative and healthier ways of decompressing.

Reading a Good Book

Reading provides a great escape from the real world and all the problems that come with it. If you already do a great deal of reading to build your knowledge of your industry and business, more reading might sound like a chore. This is why it’s best to read fiction rather than non-fiction. Taking out time to read before bed or after work can keep stress at bay, and the fictional material you read can lead to very real business ideas.

Make Time for Friends and Family

Touching bases with family and friends is another great way to decompress while keeping touch with the most important people in your life. Something else to think about is the fact that your friends and family likely have a solid idea of how to help you relax, which means you don’t have to wrack your brain thinking about ways to destress. Simply talking about what’s stressing you can provide relief as well as solutions from people outside the situation.

Add Plants to Your Living Space or Grow a Garden

Plants are nature’s natural relaxers. Adding a few plants around your living space provides you with fresh oxygen, rids the air of pollutants, can help you sleep and can keep your nerves in check. If you’ve got the space for it, you might want to plant your own garden and grown your own plants and maybe even some herbs if you like cooking. Helping something to grow provides you with a sense of satisfaction, and helping things grow in a community garden with other people is a great way to socialize, learn a new skill and decompress.

Listen to Music

Yet another way to relax without alcohol is to listen to music. No matter what genre of music you like, slipping your headphones on or cranking up the stereo is a great way to take advantage of one of life’s greatest pleasures. Create a destress playlist from your favorite artists and songs that bring you a sense of peace. Make it a habit of taking time to search for new music and new artists to see what else is out there in the world of music. New music discoveries can bring you more pleasure than you might realize.

Exercise

It’s no secret that exercise is a great way to release stress-busting endorphins, but it’s also no secret that entrepreneurs sometimes get too caught up in their work to make time for exercising. Carve out time in the morning, afternoon or evening to go for a walk around the neighborhood, get in some cardio or workout with weights or a machine. Not only will you feel better, you’ll look better as well.

And there you have a few ways for busy entrepreneurs to relax without a sip of alcohol. Click here for more ideas and info on how alcohol impacts endorphins.