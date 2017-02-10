Security Measures of Tomorrow Every Entrepreneur Ought to Know

While most of us have grown out of the smug, suburban-dad-parlor-trick of having our passwords be “password,” because they’ll never think of that, right? It has become increasingly evident that even stronger, complex passwords are not enough to stymie the threat of having our data stolen. Besides, how many of us use the same password across multiple systems? This just further undermines the whole point of complex passwords.

The Second Barrier

Enter two-factor authentication, or 2FA.

This method of protection was based on the idea of testing someone’s identity according to something they know, (a password), as well as something they have, (their phone or other device). For a while it became the solution to adding that extra layer of security, effectively making our information impenetrable — or at least, impenetrable without a significant amount of effort.

As technology improved, 2FA took on many incarnations. It was first seen in the RSA keychains many carried around. Later on, these devices were largely replaced by smartphone apps which utilized Off Line Channel methods, or OLC’s, that took advantage of algorithms based on date and time tables to authenticate their users.

Finally, as smartphones became more commonplace, 2FA began involving the devices themselves as a means of sending a One Time Passcode, or OTP. Most are likely accustomed to this method of having a code sent to them via SMS message or email after they have created a new account somewhere, as it is still widely in use.

Though SMS, like most 2FA, is vulnerable to hacking, Andy Greenberg discusses this in his Wired article “So Hey You Should Stop Using Texts for Two-Factor Authentication”. As with all things in cybersecurity, it has become increasingly evident that 2FA is no longer enough to completely prevent data breaches, and new methods must be put in place.

It’s All About the Layers

Enter Multi-Factor Authentication, or MFA.

MFA is the natural progression of 2FA in that it adds additional levels to the authentication process. These additional levels can manifest in many different forms, however, the most popular are biometric tests involving fingerprint or retina-scans, as such things are difficult to replicate.

The beauty of biometrics being used in MFA is that they introduce a third tier to the, “what you know, what you have,” idea of confirming identity. This tier being, “what you are.”

This makes the applications of such technology potentially boundless, as they could incorporate things such as voice-recognition technology, even gait-recognition, into the authentication process.

The Final Barrier

Ironically, the most difficult hurdle remaining between the complete adoptions of MFA — something which truly will make our online lives much safer and our data more secure — is human nature itself.

Security and simplicity rarely go hand-in-hand, and thus sadly, if MFA relies on users having to make significant alterations to their daily routines, it is unlikely to catch on. The friction of additional actions by the user, regardless of how easy or intuitive they seem to the implantation team, continues to encumber adoption.

The solution is adaptive MFA, which uses contextual information, such as network settings, date and time, or location, to decide whether to implement additional authentication tests, such as the aforementioned biometrics. If successful, these programs will make for a more seamless transition between 2FA and MFA, which ultimately will promote integration and improve overall security.