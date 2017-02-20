New Cable Protection to Improve Rail Industry’s Safety & Performance

Any new system that improves safety and performance is always a welcomed one.

Multilayer cable protection technology, which provides improvements in the safety and efficiency of trains, has been created by the engineering team of ABB – the market leader in the production of electrical conduit systems and fittings. Through a combination of materials, the multilayer technology improves the performance of conduits in different instances, such as intercarriage jumper connections or roof installations.

What conduits can offer you

At the most basic level, conduits provide protective shields for cables and electrical wiring. They can be made of different materials, such as plastic, metal or fiber and be flexible or rigid depending on the need.

In turn, there are several different types of conduits. For example, a common and affordable option to resist moisture and corrosion is PVC.

Another option is a Galvanized Rigid Conduit (RMC), which is made from galvanized steel tubing and provides high-end protection for cables due to its thickness. It is also heavier and a more expensive option.

An Aluminum Electrical Conduit (AEC) is often used in industrial applications to prevent corrosion. In areas with large amounts of water, the conduit is normally used in concrete slabs or walls to protect electrical wires.

A Liquid tight flexible type (LFMC), on the other hand, can be easier to work with and install. As its name describes, it is liquid tight and is useful for applications in areas exposed to moisture and dust. The different types of conduits ensure that there is a fit for different types of applications.

Beyond cable protection

Cable protection goes beyond the simple protection of cables. Overall, using the right tools for cable protection is important because it reduces electromagnetic interference. As electrical noise and the impact on signals are reduced, electromagnetic radiation is also lowered.

Regardless of what the need for a fitting is, protecting cables is necessary in order to not only protect cables, but also machinery and people. As Volker Mühlstein, ABB managing director explains: “One can compare cable protection with a safety belt in a car: We almost never need it — but who among us would dare make compromises in their quality? If an emergency occurs, the belt must function perfectly: The same applies to cable protection.”

This new cable protection for the rail industry will open doors to new possibilities and applications. The multilayer conduit will maintain its integrity for longer and enable a proactive take on the performance and safety of rail vehicles and the industry in general.