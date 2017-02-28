The 10 Biggest Advantages of ASP.NET

Are you looking to create webpages using Microsoft’s .NET framework technology?

If so, you’ll want to take advantage of ASP.NET.

This powerful framework was developed by Microsoft and it stands for Active Server Pages .NET. Ultimately, this valuable programming tool is perfect for programmers and developers looking to build rich websites and web applications that are completely dynamic.

To take full advantage of this programming opportunity, you need to know and understand compiled languages like C# and VB.

As far as web development models go, this one definitely has some major advantages that we’re happy to tell you about right now.

According to Stackify.com, asp.net logging best practices experts, “If you are converting your application from ASP.NET to Core, you won’t have to make any code changes.”

And that’s just one great example of many reasons why this is the perfect web development model.

10 ASP.NET Advantages

1. The framework technology reduces coding time

If you are building large web applications, you’re definitely going to appreciate this framework technology because it has the ability to reduce the amount of time needed to code.

And why is the amount of time needed reduced? It’s reduced because you’ll have to do less coding with this web development model.

2. It performs better out of the box

This framework has many advantages because it utilizes things like native optimization, early binding, caching services, and just-in-time compilation.

3. The applications that you build on this framework are secure

In truth, because of the per-application configuration and built-in Windows authentication, your programs have never been more safe and secure. And this is a huge advantage if you’re worried about potential security issues in the future.

4. The framework for ASP.NET has a complementary design and rich toolbox in the form of Visual Studio

Some excellent features include automatic deployment, WYSIWYG editing, and drag-and-drop server controls to name just a few of the amazing features provided by this incredible tool.

5. ASP.NET provides continuous monitoring

Another reason to love this framework is because of the constant and continuous monitoring. It will continue to monitor applications, components, and pages that it is running.

And even better, if the program happens to notice that there are illegal activities taking place like infinite loops and memory leaks, it will immediately destroy all of these activities that shouldn’t be happening and then it will actually restart itself.

6. Deployment is easier than ever with ASP.NET

Why is deployment easier?

For starters, mainly, the biggest reason why deployment is much easier is because you no longer need to register components. Instead, the configuration info is already built into the system, which is going to make your life a heck of a lot easier.

7. ASP.NET is server-side technology

Why is this important?

Well, since this technology is purely server-side, the code has the ability to execute on the server. This is good because it actually executes before it’s actually sent to the browser.

8. It’s easy to write and maintain pages with ASP.NET

Yes, it’s true. It’s much easier to write and maintain pages with this framework.

The reason being is that HTML and source code are together. Plus, since the source code is executed on the server, it provides more flexibility and power to your webpages.

9. Common tasks are easy to perform on this framework

With this framework, simplicity is the key since it’s very easy to perform common tasks. Some common tasks easily performed include site configuration, deployment, form submission and client authentication to name a few.

10. ASP.NET runtime closely manages and monitors all processes

If one process goes dead, a new one will immediately be created in its place so request handling is always available.

Conclusion

As you can see, ASP.NET offers a wide range of advantages. Consider it the next time you’re looking to create high-quality websites.