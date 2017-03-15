How to Get Your Business Card Noticed (Infographic)

The debate about whether business cards are necessary is pretty much over (print design: 1, digital age: 0). Yet while everyone knows business cards are important, hardly anyone knows how to make one that really works for their brand.

That’s why Company Folders, a printer specializing in business card design services, is stepping in to teach you how to create the best business card for you.

What You Need to Know

For as small as they are, business cards are surprisingly complex. Here are some pro tips to help you get creative with your business card design:

Place an image on one whole side of the card for a cool, artistic design.

Choose a material that’s relevant to your brand when using non-paper cards.

Plan how you’ll carry and store oddly shaped cards that take up more space.

Combine imprint methods to create unique designs and textures.

Consider how color and typography showcase your personality.

But business cards need to be more than creative—they also need to be functional. You can use these practical tips to make sure your card works the way it should:

Reduce clutter by limiting yourself to 3 types of contact info.

Create a clean layout with lots of open space for a professional look.

Proofread your card for spelling, grammar, and organization before you print it.

Talk to your printer about their formatting requirements to make sure your files are print-ready.

Now that you know the basics, it’s time to dive into creating your new business card. This step-by-step guide will provide in-depth instructions and real life examples to show you how to customize your card.