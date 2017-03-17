5 Reasons Email Marketing Still Works

Back in the days, e-mail marketing had a huge boom, and everyone was thrilled when he received mail. However, with the advancement of the Internet, people started getting tons of spam and different types of scheme mails trying to get your money. But still, email marketing is still effective – and unlike what many so-called experts have said, it’s far from dead.

The experts from Webgator SEO Sydney has helped many clients in creating a proper marketing strategy for their business. From their experience, they share the following reasons email marketing still works and is vital for small and medium-sized businesses.

1. You can quickly reach mobile users

This is one of the most cost-effective and yet efficient ways to reach a lot of customers using mobile devices consistently. Recent research reveals that more than fifty percent of the American cellphone owners use them to check their e-mails.

Emails can be opened on a variety of mobile devices and not only phones. Plus, they are completely free if you have internet connections and consumers won’t pay charges. Moreover, SMS has limited space for characters, while e-mails allow far more room including attachments, photos, and graphics.

However, to make this works, your emails need to look good on mobile devices.

2. Keep Your Clients Informed

Emails allow you to stay connected with your customers and keep them informed about everything happening around your company. Around thirty percent of the Americans often subscribe to their favorite stores to receive information about the brand, while more than fifty percent of U.S women subscribe if discounts are offered.

3. Discounts increase sales

Most people find subscribing to a store as a way to save money on their favorite products & services. Almost 70% of the Americans have printed a coupon from an e-mail in order to receive a sort of an incentive. This often increases the revenue for the retailer significantly in periods with low sales.

4. Easy Integration With Other Marketing Tactics

You can easily combine the e-mail marketing with other methods. You can personalize the e-mails to include the mail of the user, add graphics and tons of other stuff. Of course, this depends mainly on the skill of the marketer.

According to experts, e-mails should be highly personalized with unique welcome messages and shopping cart reminders. Our experience shows us that personalization is the key to the email’s success.

5. Email Marketing is Cost-Effective

You can easily reach hundreds and even thousands of customers with emails, and it can cost you only pennies per message. Many small-business owners prefer this way of marketing over the traditional methods of advertising through radio and TV.

Yes, it might be and old advertising method, but it is by far the easiest, most efficient and most inexpensive of all. Not taking advantage of this is a huge minus for your business. As a business owner, if you don’t have time to handle this aspect of your business, then hire a marketing professional to do the job properly for you

Takeaway

Although email marketing in general has lost some upsides – especially in term of open rate – when done right it still offers aplenty for business owners. The key to maintain your email marketing campaign’s effectiveness is by giving your campaign a leg up to reach out to more audience, such as optimizing it for mobile users, offering personalization, and improving its integration with other marketing tactics.