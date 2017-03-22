Exclusive Q&A with Matt Reeser, President & CEO of TSI on Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

For many business owners out there, the ever-available services for business process outsourcing (BPO) means that they can save more money on their already-tight budget and gain more competitive advantage by tapping into other people’s skills, instead of hiring an expensive superstar employee for the same purpose.

If you still have your doubt, well, let’s hear about it from someone who has been in the BPO arena for a long time, Matt Reeser, a successful business entrepreneur specializing in connecting domestic and international companies with emerging global markets to outsource their corporate business functions via strategically located onshore and nearshore sites.

Here is the concise-but-valuable Q&A with Mr. Reeser.

Ivan Widjaya (Q): Hi Matt, please kindly introduce yourself to our readers

Matt Reeser (A): Hello, all! My name is Matt Reeser, and I serves as President and CEO of Tri Source International (TSI) which is headquartered in Valencia, CA with offices in Managua, Nicaragua. In this role, I establish and execute the strategy of connecting TSI’s client partners with it’s dynamic workforce located in Central America. This vision is met by overseeing the day to day operations both domestically and internationally to ensure TSI is always positioned to deliver and exceed client expectations.

Q: Your company specializes in Business Process Outsourcing(BPO). Could you please tell us the services that you offer to companies?

A: Sure! Tri Source International is a nimble and affordable solution for domestic and international companies to build and scale their labor force with excellent results. Our services range from Inbound/Outbound Call Center Campaigns, Front/Back Office Support, Brand Marketing, Healthcare Solutions and Technical Support for all industries.

From a Data Entry Rep to a Mechanical Engineer our clients always find what they need to allow them to better focus on their core business strategies with the confidence that TSI will handle the rest.

Q: From your experience, what are some of the biggest issues faced by your clients that prompt them to take the outsourcing route?

A: For the most part our clients have recognized the need to stay financially smart and spend time and money in areas of their core business. This allows our clients to extract the most out of activities that lead to growing their bottom line.

If you look at any established company, there are many roles within the organization that are entry to mid level that clearly can be outsourced to a partner like us. Not only is it financially healthy to do so but it also saves strain in turnover and training departments for those roles that are not as sought after as middle and upper management. Also, our clients have found that tapping into a global marketplace of labor talent extends the brain trust of the company which yields new and fresh ways to improve processes and become more efficient.

Q: What does the future hold for the BPO industry?

A: I think that the future of our industry will exponentially continue to grow and become a first thought rather than a reactionary strategy to leverage when companies need to save time and money.

With the growing number of startups, minimum wage hikes and lack of motivation for entry and mid levels roles, I believe that the expanding nature of our industry will not only be a concept for companies to consider but rather a necessity to thrive.

Q: I’m overwhelmed with the amount of work required to keep my business running like a well-oiled machine. I waste many hours on my emails and invoices every day; I need to spend those hours on planning and strategies for my business. Please share your advice on how to deal with my time management issues.

A: This sounds very common from what I have seen throughout all levels of business whether small, medium or enterprise. The good news is that there is a simple solution!

The one characteristic of all successful companies that I have seen and been a part of is the ability to leverage internal and external resources to extract maximum output. As a business owner or executive management member finding ways to allocate routine easily trainable tasks to others results in more time available for the important things.

As they say, the most valuable asset is time.

The more hours spent without direction and focus is less time on ways to grow and better operate your business. I would certainly recommend an outsourcing vendor partner like Tri Source International in this example if I were presented with this scenario. It is an easy concept to grasp, and with conviction, I would be able to provide many immediate benefits to support that advice!

Many thanks, Matt, for your time!

Takeaway

As you have read above, successful companies are characterized by their ability to leverage the available resources to yield maximum results. Outsourcing has always been the solution to access more talents with less – however, what companies, big and small, must execute well is on how to find the right partner for that.

That said, you need to do your due diligence: Do your research or ask around for recommendations, list potential outsourcing partners, and choose the one that’s actually the best fit for your situation and needs.