Why Businesses Should Incorporate Video Conferencing Technology

Sometimes, work meetings can be tedious. Meetings involve quite a bit of organization on your part – setting them up, getting all the key players in a room and spending some more time going through everything that has to be discussed. At the end of the meeting, you cannot help but think that the time taken to get ready for the meeting should have been spent on something more important.

Enter video conferencing, a technology that allows you to create a virtual boardroom online and all participants can get together. Video conferencing allows you to handle the business side of your meetings in a fast and efficient manner, without leaving the comfort of your office. With the exponential growth in technology, it is high time you consider the benefits brought about by video conferencing solutions.

Easy to Use

Video conferencing solutions have come a long way from the days when you had to hire a tech army to support such systems in your business. Technological advances have made it that much easier to host or participate in a video conference meeting with the touch of a single button. And the meeting participants do not have to deal with complicated office setups to communicate.

Efficient Meetings

Video conferencing has a precious offering that should not be ignored – a picture. While each picture is worth a thousand words, to your business, video conferencing saves you thousands of wasted man hours and dollars. This, inevitably, leads to more efficient meetings that are result oriented – as they should be.

Work Anywhere

For many individuals, telecommuting is the only way to get work done and video conferencing helps them connect to clients all over the world from their home office. The number of homeworkers is rapidly expanding at a rate of six percent per annum, increasing work efficiency. In addition, using video technology to interface with remote workers helps lower your business operation costs since you no longer have to rent a huge work space.

Reduced Travel Time

In terms of travel, how much time and money do you spend on average to attend physical meetings? Chances are that you have many times pondered on how you would otherwise have spent the time spent in planes and cars.

Using video conferencing solutions helps you avoid all travel-related hassles; once you make your deliberations online, you, your employees and clients get right back to work without commuting thousands of miles.

Better Personal Communication

Do you want to understand what makes your business partners, employees and customers tick? A video conference solution allows you to see the other participants so you can view their reaction to an idea by watching their facial expressions and non-verbal cues.

Video conferencing offers you a chance to communicate in an effective manner, almost like face-to-face, but without the associated expenses.

Spontaneous Meetings

Everyone in the business world has a strict schedule that they follow religiously and physical meetings can wreck it. Plus, physical meetings require that you organize the time, date and venue, and communicate the same information to other participants before the actual meeting. Instead, video conferencing allows you to communicate with your colleagues, employees or clients halfway across the world and get immediate feedback.

Before you go… a note on security

Video conferencing solution as a business communication tool offers you many benefits. However, before the implementation, it is critical that you ensure your systems are secure. According to the experts from Detroit-based cyber security company CBI Secure, your systems should be well protected to ensure the reliability and confidentiality of your business communications.

To conclude, video conference is only effective if it answers a need, and it’s supported by a reliable and secure system. Make sure that you do well in both aspects.