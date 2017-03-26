How to Organize and Plan Your Business Blog Posts FTW

Publishing blog posts days in and days out for years, you’ll soon learn that nothing beats a good planning and organizing. It’s probably fun publishing blog posts whenever you like it, but if you juggle your business blogging endeavor with other responsibilities, then you’ll soon see that there are things that are more urgent than updating your blogs – especially when blogging is your side hustle, or even a hobby.

Read on if you need some practical tips.

Blogging when inspiration hits you is nice, but…

… planning and organizing are great ideas if you want to take full advantage of the time you have on your hands – which you are likely to be deprived of when you have a job, kids to care, main hustle to run, and so on.

Though indeed writing is in general activity that requires inspiration and the spark of the imagination, still, this doesn’t exclude organizing and planning your subjects. Thankfully, there are lots of tips and tricks that can help you plan blog posts and be more efficient.

Business blog post planning tips

Here are some practical tips so that you can utilize your time and effort better.

1. Use WordPress Editorial Calendar

This is a useful plugin that adds a calendar on the backend of your website so that you can see all the posts in a month with one click. Moreover, you can create a column of post ideas on the right, and you can drag posts from day to day. The great thing is that it saves time since you can start writing from the calendar.

2. Use a Notepad

Though it may seem a little old-fashioned, a notepad is always handy. If you don’t like a physical paper one, you can have a digital one on your phone or tablet, but one this is certain: it is really helpful to have one. The more you suggest yourself to think about a particular subject, the easier topics for blog posts will come to your mind. Plus you never know when inspiration is going to hit you, so it’s better always to have something handy to jot down ideas.

3. Know your subject matter – and stick to it

This rule is not as strict, but it is important to know what you are writing about. You may have a varied array of topics, but you should at least try to stay on track. Keep your variety on the blog, but at the same time try to stick to general themes (e.g.: business, travel, creativity, useful tips, etc.). In business blogging, consistency is the key.

4. Analyze your blog audience’s visit patterns

Use Google Analytics, for example, or any other tool to find out when most people are visiting your blog. Keep in mind the day and the time and try to publish new content then, to attract more visitors. It’s okay if you can’t publish or write exactly then, you can just schedule posts ahead of time, so this will allow for an even better organization and planning.

One last thing: Communicate and get feedback

Don’t be afraid to share your ideas! Many people are scared that if they share their ideas, their blog will not be successful anymore or they will receive criticism. It’s not a bad thing to receive feedback, and it’s even more helpful to have friends that can improve and work further on your ideas. Ask them for help or simply for an opinion, and you might see things in a different light than you had until now.

Now it’s your turn

Are you blogging for your business? If so, please share your tips on how to organize and plan for your blog post publishing.