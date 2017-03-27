5 Onsite Search Engine Optimization Expert Tips

Search engine optimization, as you already know by now, involves a lot of techniques to have your business standing out from the crowd. One of the best ways to make your site visible and rank higher of the search engines is to create compelling, high quality and relevant content for your business. This might be the most daunting part of your campaign, but it is the most important.

Whether you are creating a blog post, a sales landing page or an ecommerce store page, it has to be better than the rest or else, neither the search engines nor your target audience will ever take note. So, how do you go about this? Follow these tips:

1. Include the Keyword in the Page Title

This should be obvious, but I will mention it anyway. The title of your page should contain your keyword. However, it doesn’t have to be exact. Also, the title should be appealing enough that readers will actually want to click on it. An excellent example would be PT from Ptmoney.com, who posted a great article about ‘making extra cash’. Instead of putting a regular title such as “how to make extra money”, he titled it ’52 Great Ways to Make Extra Cash’. Of course, that is something most people will want to read.

2. Include your Keyword in the Header

You can organize your pages by having a bold title at the top, followed by a number of subheadings throughout the post, as you can see in this post.

According to SEO expert Jaimyn Chang, this not only helps people to go through the information in your posts quickly but also helps in showing the search engine bots what your post is all about. That being said, you may want to include your keyword at least once in your subheadings.

3. Include the keyword in the Alt-tag and Name of your Image

If your post contains images, you may want to take advantage of that and give the search engines a way to learn about the post’s topic. This can be easily done by including the name of the image as well as its alt tag.

To change the name of the image, simply do so on the picture on your laptop or PC before uploading. So, instead of uploading a file named ‘4466474.jpg’ you can change the name to something like ‘cheap toys.jpg’. The Alt Tag, on the other hand, is something that you do after uploading the image. Simply put, the alt tag is the text that the browser will display if the image fails to load for whatever reason.

4. Include the Keyword in the post and URL

Search engines also use the URL to determine what your post is all about. We are simply talking about what comes after ‘.com or .net, .org’ etc. For instance, which of these URLs, do you think the search engines will prefer when deciding whether to display a particular page on the search engine results pages?

1. www.appealToys.com/5464645454

2. www.appealToys.com/small-kids-toys

If you guessed the second one, you are 100% correct. The first one may not hinder your SEO efforts, but the second one helps show the search engines what your page is all about.

5. Do not Forget to Insert Internal Links

If you do not talk about your best content, there’s really no concrete reason for anyone else to care. That being said, it’s imperative that you link your best content internally from other pages in your site. This also means that you should go back to your older posts and insert new links to the latest and greatest content. Just ensure that your content is relevant, informative and entertaining. No one likes to read boring posts.