How Do I Identify The Perfect Sidekick?

Have you gotten to a point you can no longer handle the rigors of management? If so, it’s time you hire a sidekick to help you out. You will need someone that sees your vision and is prepared to work all night and day to achieve it. Not to say you need a carbon copy of yourself but something close to you would do the trick. Resumes are a good tool to show competence.

However, they shouldn’t be the last word when hiring your right-hand man (or woman). Do they have an ability to identify a suitable custom software development company so as to spur growth? An answer to this and the following question will help you determine the best candidate suited to be your sidekick:

Experience

Management positions are a determinant of a company’s success. It is, therefore, important for you to make a decision based on someone’s experience. The importance of the position should forbid from hiring an inexperienced manager based on skills or talent.

An experienced hand will help you manage the business when there is a crisis. This is because they will have experienced a situation similar to that one. On the other hand, an inexperienced hand will first filter before finding his feet. The decision-making time between the two could be the difference between the success or failure of your business.

Character

Top level positions require character in as much abundance as they require experience. The character will determine how employees view the manager. If employees feel the manager doesn’t have any character or spine, they will walk all over him/her.

On the other hand, a manager with character will be able to stand strong and back up his ideas or decisions. Before deciding on who joins you in managing the company, a test of character should be done to all the applicants.

Ambition

When choosing prospective management assistants this is an important factor to consider. An ambitious candidate will be willing to work the extra hours in order to achieve the vision you have set out for the company. From the resumes and interview, it should be easy to identify candidates that are ambitious.

They will exceed expectations at all times and have glowing commendations from their seniors. Once you sell them the vision of the company they will be eager to join the team and will probably give you an outline of what their vision for the company is.

Remuneration

As is common with most interviews you will ask what the interviewee would like to get paid, right? The answer to this question will tell you how the candidate views himself/herself. Any top level management candidate worth their salt will not undersell themselves just to get on your team. They will give you the industry standard figure or a higher figure.

Any candidate underselling themselves shouldn’t be considered since this is an indication of having no confidence in their abilities. However, be wary not to break the bank trying to employ someone who over values himself.