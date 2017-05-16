Career Options Abound in IT Networking and Security

Computer networking and security is an ever-evolving field. Earning such a degree prepares you for an exciting and rewarding career. Computer networkers and security professionals make sure computer systems run smoothly by installing operating systems, configuring networks, backing up servers and managing network security. If providing support for digital networks interests you, you should consider training for a job in information technology (IT) networking and security.

Earning a degree in computer networking opens doors to jobs in a variety of industries. Such a degree doesn’t leave you stuck in a box with limited choices for career paths. This field is great for visual learners. Although it does require some problem-solving, most lessons require a hands-on, visual approach. Because it is an ever-evolving field, the learning never ends so it never gets boring. Pursuing a career in computer networking and security allows you to have a positive influence on many industries. This field is challenging, rewarding and is expected to grow over the coming years.

Schooling

So you want to earn a degree in IT Networking and Security? If you have a knack for all things computer and cyber and network security interests you, you have chosen a good field. The digital age is seeing the need for security in ever industry imaginable from corporations to home appliances. With everything going digital, cyber crime is becoming a growing threat. Competent and talented individuals well-versed in information technology are needed now more than ever on the civilian and government levels.

If you are still on the fence about whether taking courses or earning a degree in computer networking, here are a few reasons to take the plunge.

Opportunities

Opportunities abound in information technologies like no other field and skilled professionals are in short supply. As organizations and institutions continue to invest in digital technology, they create a demand for a workforce with networking technology and cyber security experience.

Math

You only need basic math to excel in most information technology courses. Students with a high school diploma have found great success taking online courses and participating in hands-on activities. It is a great field for those planning a career or looking for a career change. A broad range of educational institutions offers courses and degrees in IT networking and security.

Variety of Industries

Many degrees have a specific sector or industry and become boring after a while. Computer networking and security span a broad range of industries. Maybe you are interested in health care, computer networking technologies are a part of that industry. By earning this one degree, you vastly expand your career opportunities.

Worldwide Community

Get connected to the most connected people. Computer network professionals are some of the most connect people on the planet. Your friend pool just expanded ten-fold.

Global Network

Professionals in this field on needed worldwide. That means you could potentially get a job anywhere. If you have dreams of working in exotic places, this degree and career path might be your ticket. Certified professionals live in every sized community, supporting big and small businesses, organizations, schools and social services in any location with an internet connection.

Career

Are you wishing to go to school but still undecided about what career path you are interested in pursuing? IT networking and security could be a good fit for you. The skills acquired while obtaining this degree prepare you for all kinds of careers. Technology is constantly changing and the skills necessary to excel are constantly evolving as well. Nevertheless, there are a few skills that all employers are looking when scanning resumes.

The soft skills you learn and should focus on when earning your degree include research, customer service, problem-solving, communication skills, writing, troubleshooting, organizational skills, planning and project management. When applying to schools, earning a degree or building your resume, focus on developing and highlighting these skill sets, and you will stand above the rest.

These baseline skills are prevalent in many computer technology jobs. It is great to know what employers are looking for, but you want to search for jobs that benefit you as well. Here are some of the best technology jobs available.

Computer Systems Analyst

Computer systems analysts leverage their knowledge of business and information technology to build better computer systems. They research the best technologies to help their client’s business. The goal is to help the overall computer system run efficiently and effectively. This includes everything from hardware to software to networks. They then provide cost and benefits analysis for any and all upgrades and oversee the installation of an approved new systems.

Information Security Analyst

The concern for cyber security grows with every passing minute. Information security analysts act as the gatekeeps of information systems. They plan and execute security measures to protect clients’ systems from cyber attacks. All kinds of organizations need this kind of protection: governments, health care organizations, financial systems, etc.

Computer Programmer

Programmers write the code that allows software programs to run. This exciting field is still in its infancy. The innovations we see in smartphones is due in no small part to computer programmers. It is highly detailed work. Because professionals in this line of work spend most of their time in front of a computer writing code, many computer programmers get to work from home.

Computer Support Specialist

If you are great with people and problem-solving, a career as a computer support specialist could be a good fit. This job requires strong customer service skills and the ability to troubleshoot technological issues. Support specialists are the friendly voices on the other end of the line willing and able to help you in your most frantic moments of computer catastrophe. These individuals help you solve your computer woes in a friendly and effective manner.

Computer Network Architect

These professionals design, build and maintain a variety of database communication networks. They design everything from expansive cloud infrastructures to much smaller intranets. Individuals in this line of work need a hefty dose of business acumen along with their host of technical skills. This line of work requires a constant finger on the pulse of computer networking. Keeping up with current trends is a necessity.

Software Developer

These professionals invent technologies that become a part of our everyday use. The best software developers are creative and have the technical expertise to carry out their innovative ideas. They design all kinds of useful software that make our daily tasks a little easier. These individuals do not just sit around all day writing new code. They design programs, improve code for old programs and check software for bugs.

Web Developer

Web developers are the artists responsible for creating websites. These individuals ascertain a client’s needs and desires. They then design a website, usually from the ground up, that fits their client’s website needs. They do everything from innovating a design to writing code and adding animation to setting the site up on the client’s server.

Conclusion

If you are looking to earn a degree in an exciting and innovative field, consider pursuing IT network and security. The job growth is soaring as everything becomes more and more digitized. Jobs abound worldwide in every industry imaginable. Professionals in networking and security all possess a baseline of skills but job titles and responsibilities vary greatly from one profession to the next. This field of study in not likely to leave you bored.