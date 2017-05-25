How to Avoid Using Your Own Money for a New Business

The earliest stages of your business can be the most unsettling because there are often many unplanned expenses. Fortunately, there are ways to plan ahead and have a better financial situation when they crop up so you won’t feel compelled to use your own money to pay for things. You’ll have more cash in your business bank account because of your money-saving measures, so bills you weren’t expecting won’t take such big bites out of your budget.

Consider Renting a Coworking Space

Space to work could be one of your biggest expenses and it may feel like a foolish one if your business is still very small, but too big to run out of your house. A coworking space is a good solution in this common scenario. While renting a coworking space, you’ll enjoy many advantages such as having a place to meet with clients, additional social interactions with like-minded people, and not having to deal with maintenance because that necessity is taken care of within the rental fee.

Some coworking spaces offer day passes or trial periods and it’s smart to take advantage of those options before signing up for long-term access. Your community may offer more than one place for coworking, meaning it’s best to research all of them before finalizing your decision. Instead of using your own money to pay the rental fees once you choose one, take the expense straight out of your business account.

Have a Healthy Mindset About Your Business and Its Financing

When your personal finances start to bleed over into the ways you’re paying for your business ventures, trouble might be just around the corner. Some people take big risks with their own money and say to themselves, “I’m sure it will pay off someday.” You will indeed need to make some sacrifices when it comes to your business, but they shouldn’t extend to your own bank account.

As much as you can, keep your business and personal concerns separated. One of the first things to do is set up a business-related bank account. You should also look at ways to finance your entrepreneurial efforts outside of getting bank loans.

Crowdfunding is one possible option. There are some crowdfunding websites specifically geared towards entrepreneurs. If you’re able to generate a decent amount of cash without dipping into your personal funds, you won’t feel so tempted about using your own money in the future.

Discover How Your Status as a Business Owner May Help You Save Money

You may initially think that the biggest benefit to telling people you have your own business is the admiration they’ll show you. However, many individuals are surprised to find out their job titles can help them save money on insurance. In the auto insurance sector, for example, there are many factors that go into calculating your premium rate. One of them could be your job title.

A lower car insurance premium isn’t the only thing you could look forward to as an entrepreneur. Many hotels and conferences have executive rates that you could take advantage even if you’re doing so purely for pleasure.

Also, some retailers, such as office suppliers, may have frequent buyer programs that allow you to get lower prices on everything you purchase, whether the items are for your office or your home. It’s a good practice to always mention how you’re an entrepreneur whenever opportunities arise. You never know how your achievement could help you save, even with personal expenses.

Once you lay out a plan for financing your business without relying on your own funds, it’ll be much easier to operate the company without making big spending changes in your personal life. It’ll take time, but the tips above should help.