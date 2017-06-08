12 Perspectives on When to Turn Down a Client

Have you ever turned down a client? Why or why not?

1. I Follow the 80/20 Rule

There is a proven rule that 80 percent of the profit comes from 20 percent of the clients. Never beg for business. Build a business where they come to you. Also, never take a maybe; maybes are a waste of time and resources. Here is the trick: Define your perfect avatar (client). Figure out where they hang out, figure out a way to recruit them and then define what goal to accomplish for them.

– Tommy Mello, A1 Garage Door Repair

2. We Don’t Identify With Their Product or Service

One benefit of being a boutique agency is we can be selective when signing new clients. The main reason for turning down a potential new client is if my team doesn’t identify with their product or service. For us to successfully pitch and land coverage for a client, we must be able to genuinely convey their message to editors and journalists.

– Bryanne Lawless, BLND Public Relations

3. They Don’t Value the Importance of Your Work

If I could, I would help every single business owner out there. However, we’ve gotten to the point where we have the luxury to pick and choose the clients we want to take on. In order to build a good relationship with a client, they need to value the importance of your work from the get-go, which sometimes is not the case. Real results can only happen when the client is a good fit for you.

– Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS

4. They Offer Unfair Propositions for an Incoming Hire