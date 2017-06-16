Amex Black Card: How to Get The Centurion Card

Are you using credit cards quite extensively for your business and personal needs, as well? If so, you may want to consider the Centurion Card. What is it and what’s so special about it? Read on.

What is Amex Black Card?

American Express’ exclusive card product is called Centurion Card. Dubbed as the Black Card, the card is popular among celebrities and billionaires.

Approval is very challenging, and once you’re approved, you need to be ready for a hefty yearly cost that usually come in the thousands.

How to Get The Amex Black Card

There are two types of Amex Black Cards: Business and Personal.

If you plan to get either one, be prepared for a LOT of spending before you get approved.

Now that that’s out of the way, we can get into specifics. In order to even be eligible for a business Centurion Card, you must have already spent and paid off at least $500,000 in charges across all other AMEX cards in a single calendar year. For a personal card, the amount drops to a still startling $350,000 per year.

Even then, there’s no guarantee that you will be invited to join the exclusive “black card club”, so to speak. All you can truly do is be a loyal AMEX customer, pay your bills on time, and spend a boat load of money with their credit cards. Then, it’s all about waiting for them to reach out to you.

What Are the Perks of the Amex Centurion Card

The vast majority of “perks” with the AMEX black card are, perhaps not surprisingly, lifestyle and luxury expenses. This is not a travel rewards card in the traditional sense, though cardholders will reap many travel reward benefits, such as airport lounge access and baggage insurance.

Members will also receive Starwood Preferred Guest Gold, which awards room upgrades at check-in when available and late check-out at all Starwood Preferred properties. The same goes for Hilton Honors Diamond, IHG Priority Club, and their very own Centurion Hotel Program.

Unlike the various partner programs that customers are automatically invited to join, Centurion’s Hotel Program cannot be joined by anyone who is not a Centurion cardholder.

When staying at properties at any of the five represented chains (Aman, Belmond, Mandarin Oriental, Peninsula Hotels and St. Regis), cardholders are privy to a slew of perks such as noon check-in, room upgrades, complimentary daily breakfast for two, in room wifi, guaranteed late check-out, food and beverage credits, and more.

How Much Does the Amex Black Card Cost?

It’s expensive. Like, really expensive. Before you can even start using the card, you must first pay a $5,000 initiation fee. From there, customers are expected to pay an annual fee of $2,500.

Should you get it?

No – if exclusivity doesn’t matter to you or your business. What’s more, most perks are actually available in, says, Platinum Cards. However, the brand image, extra points from transcation and excellent concierge service are exclusively the Black Card.

The choice is yours.