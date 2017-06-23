Fleet Management: Changing With Technology Growth

As recently as a few decades ago, personal vehicle and fleet navigation both relied on paper road maps. Everyone had at least a couple road maps in their cars at all times, and fleet drivers would likely have many. However, tech disrupts everything.

Technology has changed driving in many ways, one of the most impactful has been the switch from paper maps to smartphone and in-car GPS systems. While paper maps were once a necessity, they are now infrequently purchased and rarely seen as a useful item.

Tech makes fleet management easier

GPS systems aren’t just more convenient for fleet managers, but they also provide benefits that road maps never could. GPS data can allow drivers to reroute mid-drive to avoid traffic or road work, and the fact that GPS directions come to the driver instantly eliminates lost time spent pulling over to read over road maps.

Technology has also had profound impacts on other aspects of fleet management aside from navigation. Vehicle diagnostics is one aspect of fleet management that has been increasingly augmented by technology. While technologically-assisted diagnostics aren’t new, in recent years remote diagnostics have begun to replace the already-useful on-board diagnostics. The field is already racing towards the creation of software that can automatically correct vehicle issues with no service station required, and onboard electronic logging devices have proven extremely useful for data analysis that can benefit both drivers and vehicle manufacturers.

Technology may also soon allow fleet management without intermediaries. The way that telemetrics are going, communication from dispatcher to driver may soon be unnecessary, as the entire system could be based on computer data analytics which could be relayed directly to the driver’s vehicle. This will increase economy and efficiency for fleets.

Tech increases fleet efficiency

Another reason that technology is likely to dramatically increase fleet efficiency is because increases in vehicle technology will drive both competition and collaboration. Companies that quickly incorporate new technology will become leaders due to their efficient, economical fleets, which will allow them to be more competitive.

There is also the possibility of collaboration between different delivery technologies. For example, as ESLLC’s analysis of fleet management technology suggests, we might soon see drones that can be launched from vehicles so that vehicles don’t have to leave their primary route to make small deliveries.

Tech helps reducing costs and improving profits

One final impact that technology has had on fleet management is to create more opportunities for cost reduction, which increases companies’ potential profits. These can occur in various ways. Technology increasingly makes vehicles much safer, which can lead to reductions in insurance costs.

Increased efficiency, as mentioned above, might also lead to reduction in the size of fleets due to the smaller number of vehicles required, which can notably reduce not only capital expenses, but also operating expenses. More efficient delivery systems might also decrease overall costs by increasing the amount of supply that can be provided by companies. By using data analysis, companies will likely be able to manage supply and demand to create the greatest possible profit.

