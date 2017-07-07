Logging On – The Beginner’s Guide to Dragging Your Business into the Digital Age

For millennials, who it seems are born with a device in their hands, the digital world is second nature. However, for those business owners who have cut their teeth in a different age, it can be a little more challenging to get one’s head around.

For this reason, I thought I would break it down and make it deliciously simple for the old-school readers to understand the major digital marketing strategies and how they can help their businesses thrive in a changing landscape.

Mobile Apps

Mobile is the new black when it comes to the digital world. Use of mobile devices to access online resources has overtaken desktops, and the trend is only continuing. A mobile app will literally put your brand and core message into the pockets of your target clientele.

It is worth speaking with a reputable app development company about the kinds of features and designs that are likely to get users excited about downloading your app and keeping them engaged.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

For some, SEO is a dirty word. Put simply; it is the practice of optimizing your website’s on-page and off-page activity so that search engines will list your site higher in search results for targeted search terms. The problem with SEO is that it’s a bit of a black box regarding how it works and what constitutes best practice. Unfortunately, this opens the door for unscrupulous operators with slick marketing and aggressive sales tactics to take advantage of the smoke and mirrors and fleece businesses of their hard-earned cash.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of ethical, effective SEO companies out there, so do your research before jumping in.

Pay Per Click (PPC)

As the name suggests, this refers to advertising in which you pay the search engine every time a user clicks an online ad. These come in various forms:

Adwords – the paid listings at the top of most search results pages with the “Ad” symbol next to them. Shopping – Most searches for consumer items will now bring up a selection of item images with pricing for quick and easy online shopping Display/Retargeting – Ever notice how once you have visited a website, ads for their products start to pop up everywhere you surf? These ads are a smart and cost-effective way to maintain brand awareness.

Content Marketing

Engaging, informative and entertaining content is a fantastic way to connect with your audience and keep them coming back. Content allows you to tell your story and create a relationship with the audience, rather than focusing exclusively on the transaction. Well-constructed copy on your website, an active blog page and information sharing on social media platforms are all part of this strategy.

Social Media

Just accept it, Social is now an indispensable tool for marketing. You need to interact with your customers where they are – and they’re on social.

The platform you choose is incredibly important. Many businesses will do well on Facebook, but others lend themselves far better to LinkedIn, Instagram or Pinterest. YouTube can also be an exceptionally powerful way of getting your message across. You are wasting your time if you think you can just set up an account and then post pictures of cats in hilarious poses. Social takes time, effort and plenty of strategic thought to work effectively. Social is more about branding than making sales, but ignore it at your peril!

I hope that has helped to break it down for you a little bit. With a bit more research and perhaps some good advice, you’ll be killing it online like a pro!