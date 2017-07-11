Custom Software Development for Businesses: Why Good Old java is Still The Best Pick?

If your company plans to develop new web applications or just bring the current apps to the web, there are plenty of languages to choose from. There are a lot of different solutions including ruby, python, C++, Java, RPG and it goes on and on. But how do you know which one to choose among a wide variety of options? So if you are not a tech-savvy person and not sure what language to use, here are a few tips for you.

How to Choose Web Application Development Language for Your Business

Be sure to decide what is right for you and your application, and don’t let others decide. Developers usually choose the tools that they are good at, they like, or want to try. Sometimes, it’s not necessarily the best option for you. Unless you have a particular reason to do so, stick with the mainstream. Java development company Itransition advises picking something popular. It should not be necessarily the most widely used one, but trying to go for an obscure language can cause you a lot of trouble in future. You don’t have to be cutting-edge, very hip, or use the absolutely new language. It can be a very expensive thing to be on the cutting edge of technologies. Anyway, each one has its own strengths and weaknesses, that’s why it’s about figuring out which one fits best for you.

Instead of comparing every option we will explain why our company has chosen Java and why we believe it is an excellent solution for our apps. We have chosen this programming language because of its numerous advantages and suitability for businesses. Here are the most notable benefits of using Java for building web applications.

Benefits of Using Java

First and foremost, Java is an independent platform. It does not lock us into a single database or operating system. We can use an iSeries database on a Window server today and switch to a MySQL database with a Linux server later if we want. It is just one example, but overall Java leaves our options open. Java is built for portability. This application can run anywhere. This means that we can host our applications in-house and then later move them to the Cloud if we choose. Essentially, if you want to switch to a Cloud host or move to a different database, your applications won’t hold you back. Scalability is another great business benefit of Java. These apps are built to scale with your company. For example, your application might start from supporting one or two users, but in future, it can be easily scaled to support hundreds or thousands of users. Thus you don’t need to build new applications if your company grows. Java apps are easily integrated with existing enterprise system and applications. This positions your company for the present and the future, as such apps are not only great with current systems but also can be easily integrated with future applications as well. Finally, Java is a very well-established language with a huge enterprise user base. Is has excellent documentation, user forms and the extensive list of available libraries. That’s why Java is so popular and widely used worldwide. Moreover, you don’t need to worry about the language disappear anytime soon.

When you are choosing a language to think about things that you really need. Is your application complex? Is it realistic that you will have millions of users one day? Can you afford the cutting-edge stuff? The important thing to remember is to make sure that your language fits your business.