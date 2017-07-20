Energy Explained – The Skinny on Solar Power

If you’ve been thinking about investing in solar power for your business operations, you’re probably most concerned about cost. After all, you can read twenty different articles on the benefits of renewable energy, but they’re not very useful if they don’t clearly lay out the requirements, including the initial and running costs.

The good news is that buying and installing solar roof panels is actually very simple. But still…

…there is a price to pay, for sure – but depending on which retailer you work with, there are various different options. For example, AGL provides solar systems to businesses and homeowners without the requirement to make any payments upfront. Unless you specifically state that you would like to pay for your solar panels with one full sum, the cost is spread across a number of years.

This makes the monthly expense of solar panel installation more manageable. Don’t forget that you’re also saving money on your utility bills – so essentially, the technology pays for itself.

Feeling intrigued? Keep reading to find out more.

First Thing First: The Benefits Of Solar Panels

The big advantage of solar technology is, of course, the chance to substantially reduce your energy bills. While it’s nice to believe that homeowners are largely altruistic and determined to save the planet, the truth is that most just want to save some cash. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with this either.

Even if it’s just a byproduct of cost cutting measures, you’re still supporting the environment and that’s a worthy achievement. Don’t forget that the money you save belongs to you. If a retailer wants to take a cut of your conserved energy, move on and find another. Reputable providers charge for nothing but the cost of installation and equipment.

Solar panels represent an investment in the future of your home. Not only do they protect it against rising electricity prices (solar energy is always free), governments are fond of handing out perks to environmentally friendly families. Solar technology is considered to be so valuable that adding to a property often drives up its market price when sold.

Let’s Talk Money: The Costs of Solar Panels

We already know that the costs associated with solar panel installation are very easy to manage. If you spread the expense out over two or more years, the monthly instalments are quite small and they’re offset by the money saved on electric. It can be tricky to give an estimate for installation because the figure depends on several factors.

For instance, the bigger your home, the more panels you will need. Similarly, if you live in an area which receives lots of sunshine, all year round, you can get away with fewer cells. The cost is also influenced by the materials used, the duration of the project, and whether or not the government is offering rebates.

In Australia, the current rebate is around $700 per kilowatt. This equates to a subsidy of about $3,500 on a typical 5kW system. This perk is normally applied at the point of sale, which means that advertised retail prices have already been reduced. If you want to know exactly how much you could save, get in touch with a retailer and ask for an installation estimate.

The majority of homeowners pay over two or more years. So, while the whole cost can seem a little daunting, the average monthly premium is around $100. Again, your payments will depend on the size and number of panels. The more panels, the bigger the cost, but the more money you’ll be saving on conserved electricity.

Take Action: How to Take the Next Step

If you’re keen to explore the prospect of solar energy further, it’s time to get in touch with a reputable retailer. The best providers are always happy to chat with people about what happens during an installation, why solar power is beneficial, and what it can mean for your family. This is a great opportunity to ask any questions that you might have about the process.

Good luck in going green!