London’s 5 Trendiest Concept Stores

London shoppers are rather spoiled for choice — so hip retailers are gaining footfall by creating unique concept stores that offer unforgettable shopping experiences.

Taking the time to design an innovative interior that complements your products makes good business sense — if you’re investing in a retail outlet in the capital it can make your brand stand out in the coolest crowds.

Here are London’s five trendiest concept stores to get your creative juices flowing.

Modern Society

Nadia Movsoumova opened this flagship fashion store in Shoreditch in 2015.

It’s conceived as a comfortable physical space where shoppers can browse boutique brands at their leisure.

Colourful clothes are foregrounded by the subtle monochrome tones of the interior. And crystal chandeliers fuse old-world glamour with cutting-edge fashion.

Trend and Fayre are the design team who brought Nadia’s vision to life —they‘re the go-to guys if you’re impressed by this concept.

Couverture & The Garbstore

Emily Dyson and Ian Paley launched their boutique clothes brand in 2008 and their pieces mix post-war practicality with a modern twist.

So if the thought of donning a GPO postman jacket delights you, this store should be your first stop on the London fashion trail.

Their Notting Hill store uses mezzanine floors to create a striking space that flows seamlessly from industrial chic to subtle retro glamour.

Workwear accessories are pinned to the wall in DIY style while matching clothes are folded neatly on tin trolleys.

The shop-fittings for this interior could be inexpensive but the skill lies in tying diverse themes together to reflect the brand ethos.

LN-CC

Shoppers at LN-CC (Late Night Chameleon Café) in Dalston could be forgiven for thinking they’d stepped onto the set of a sci-fi film rather than a high-end designer boutique.

Star Wars-style airlock walkways connect different domains where shoppers can browse designer clothes and accessories. And there’s even a record store and disco.

This concept store has to be experienced to be believed — you might want to arrange a personal appointment to pick up some design tips for your own shop.

Foot Patrol

Foot Patrol is a paradise for sneaker-obsessives — its wood-panelled bunker rooms and gas mask logos are the perfect place to stash expensive sports shoes prior to a nuclear apocalypse.

Plain black hangers and metal cages contrast cleverly with trendy trainers and add an edgy vibe customers love.

The Wilson Brothers created this design but you may be able to borrow elements of their signature style for your own interior.

Goodhood

Goodhood is another stylish Shoreditch store that sells men and women’s clothing as well as lifestyle and skincare products.

The store’s simple retro style creates the space necessary for customers to mill around expertly- curated collections prior to paying at the till.

Once you decide what concept fits your store perfectly, a digital directory like Shop Property can help you find premium shops to let in London in prime locations.

These five trendy concept stores should inspire you to create a superb shop that imprints branding into customers’ collective consciousness — and allows your shop to become a London legend.

What’s your favourite London concept store? Tell us all about it in the comments section.