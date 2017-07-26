What Does Your Office Say About You? (Infographic)

What does your messy desk say about you? Furniture-work.co.uk say that it could all come down to your star sign.

Whether you work at the office or at home, they reckon that being a clean and tidy person, or a messy hoarder, is due to the year you were born. Whether you’re an avid horoscope reader or simply a business person who’s looking for some clues that may explain your cluttered desk, read on for some fun facts (or fictions – you decide.)

If you have a perfectly organised filing cabinet that is the envy of all your colleagues, you’re most likely to be a Taurus or a Virgo.

Capricorn and Pisces are also organised, but they go about it a different way. They like things to be neat and tidy, but often can’t be bothered to do it themselves. This means they’ll have gadgets galore to help them manage their organisation — think online calendars and paper shredders. Paper shredders are their best friend.

If you were born between the end of October to the end of December, you’re either a Sagittarius or a Scorpio. These types of people are normally hoarders, but organised ones. You probably hold onto every book you’ve ever read, but they’ll be in alphabetical order.

Libra and Cancer’s are normally organised, but they also like minimalism and little effort. They like the cleanness of tidy desks and no clutter. Their books are normally organised by colour.

If you’re an Aries or a Gemini, mess doesn’t bother you. Your desk might look like a bomb hit it, but if someone asked you to find that leaflet from two weeks ago, you’d probably know exactly where it is. It’s an #OrganisedMess.

Leo and Aquarius’ tend to leave things to get a little messy, but they soon realise when it gets out of hand, and can tidy it up just as quickly as it became untidy.

Organised mess – in infographic

This infographic sums it all up:

Conclusion

So there you have it. Turns out your office setup and habits all come down to the year you were born, so you don’t have to be blamed again. Go on and show this to your boss to justify the utter mess of your desk!

Small prints: Infographics are probably some of the better ways for finding excuses – so, please use this infographic sparingly :)

Does your star sign fit in with their chart? Do you think your desk’s tidyness is determined by your zodiac sign? Let us know in the comments!

#OrganisedMess