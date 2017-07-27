Business Travelers: These Restaurants in Orlando Will Treat The Foodie in You

Hey, business travelers! Are you getting ready for a business trip to Orlando? Consider to invite your prospects, clients, or business partners (or yourself!) for lunch or dinner at any of these restaurants.

Orlando is a city known for its many theme parks and recreational spots, not to mention the hundreds of lakes that abound the City Beautiful. Although Orlando plays host to most visitor’s due to the innumerable theme parks, some quality grub places deserve your time for a special meal.

So if you are a food lover who is about to commence the Qatar Airways flight booking online – or any airlines you like – given here are hidden gastronomical gems amongst the hustle and bustle of the city. Here are the following five restaurants which are sure to be a complete delight for the foodie in you.

#1. Victoria & Albert’s

A classy Victorian-era themed restaurant where the smartly attired servers promptly deliver the most delectable cuisine, Victoria & Albert’s is a must visit theplace. The service is excellent, and as you delve into this fine dining paradise amidst the beautiful notes from the harp playing in the background, you realize that each and every dish is a piece of heaven itself.

#2. Chatham’s Place

When it comes to celebrating special occasions, nowhere is better than Chatham’s Place. The soft piano music creates an ambiance of pure joy and festivity which perfectly compliment the nearly perfect food that is served to you. Each and every dish is prepared as per your requirement and taste preference to ensure that your experience is faultless.

#3. La Luce

Italian cuisine is one of the hardest to recreate primarily due to the requirement for the ingredients to be of the highest quality. La Luce has perfected this art with their supreme culinary artistry and novel use of the ingredients in their dishes. The restaurant offers an amazing array of options to the diners for all the meal courses. The dessert needs a special mention for the sheer exuberance of its presentation.

#4. Hot Krust Panini Kitchen

This little joint is not on the radar for most major residents of the city. HKPK comprises of a cheerful team that doles out out-of-the-world sandwiches stuffed with the most lip-smacking fillings that you can ever lay your hands on. The place also provides freshly baked pies and bread that are equally delightful. With a huge selection of dishes, HKPK has a flavor for everyone.

#5. Five Guys

Burgers are the Generation Y’s staple food and Having found and tried out most major burger joints; we decided to head to Five Guys for a meal. Moreover, boy,have we blown away. The restaurant has attained an almost cult status with their well-made burgers, the crux of which lies in the patties. Each patty is crispy, tender and juicy – the holy trinity of an actual burger. Head to Five Guys – this gang deals the best burgers in town.

Takeaway

Orlando offers a different kind of experience for everyone. When it comes to business lunch or dinner, you may want take your partners or clients to a place that best-fits the occassion. So, before you call or message them, make sure that you read reviews on Zomato, Google, food blogs, and other resources to make sure you don’t choose the wrong eateries.