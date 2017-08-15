5 Ways to Make Money Playing with Dogs

“Starting your own business takes a lot of work.”

“You’ll have to get used to doing things you don’t like if you’re ever going to succeed.”

Cautionary voices are everywhere when you’re an entrepreneur. Everyone tells you how hard it is—to the point that you feel like you’re doing something wrong if you’re not struggling. So it’s easy to believe that the best opportunities are too good to be true.

But thanks to Rover.com, earning money as a dog-sitter is easier than ever. Gone are the days when you’d have to flyer whole neighborhoods in a desperate hunt for clients. You really can get paid to play with people’s pets!

Once you sign up on Rover, you can select the services you want to offer: boarding, daycare, house sitting, walks, or drop-ins. You’ll also set your own rates for each type of care you choose to provide.

#1. Boarding

Offering overnight care in your own home is a simple, wonderful way to start your dog-sitting business. Whether you already have a dog at home or not, you can get started right away as a host.

Owners want their pets to thrive while they’re away. Your job will be to create a supportive, fun environment. After meeting the dog’s basic needs, you can focus on maximizing playtime and social interaction.

Before the sit begins, you’ll do a Meet & Greet to get to know the dog and their owner. You’ll learn about the dog’s personality, medical needs, how much exercise they should get, and other helpful info.

#2. Daycare

For owners who work long days, doggy daycare gives their pets the opportunity to be looked after by an attentive sitter. You’ll host a dog for specified hours, often on a recurring basis. Daycare pups need lots of playtime!

You may end up looking after puppies who are still being trained, high-energy dogs who need extra social interaction, or older dogs with specific medical needs. As with any sit, you’ll choose offers that fit best with your experience, skills, and interest.

#3. House Sitting

Maybe your home isn’t dog-proof, or you don’t have a yard. Never fear! House sitting is a great option for overnight care. You get the added bonus of a place to stay, and a pet who’s already settled into their own space: The stability of staying in their own home can help them cope with transition. You’ll provide daily care, exercise, and playtime to meet all the dog’s needs. You’ll also be able to keep the owner’s home secure.

For house-sitting and boarding, you’ll charge per night, based on your experience level. You can check the rates charged by other local sitters to gauge your starting point.

#4. Walks

When owners can’t provide all the exercise that a pet needs, they can hire you as a dog walker for regular outings. Want to pack in some playtime? Find out if you can take the dog to the nearest dog park, or bookend the walk with a game of fetch in the yard.

#5. Drop-Ins

Don’t have much time? You can offer partial care by scheduling drop-in visits to pets who are on their own during the day. This will include whatever the owner requests, but you can always pull out the dog’s favorite toy and play a game of tug-of-war while you’re there!

So, what are you waiting for? If you like dogs and enjoy playing—two of the best things in the world, for many of us!—you should turn your passion into cash. You’ll be the happiest entrepreneur in town!

Written by Nat Smith, Rover.com community member. Rover is the nation’s largest network of 5-star pet sitters and dog walkers.