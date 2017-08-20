5 Reasons Small Businesses Should Use Google AdWords

Every business needs powerful, insightful marketing tools, and Google AdWords offers exactly that. With increasing business competition and a drastic change in consumer behavior, more businesses are focusing on user experience. The ability to offer relevant, timely and authoritative content to your target audience is key to achieving growth.

Business owners should strive to ensure their businesses top Google search. Google AdWords offers a platform to create relevant ad campaigns that help achieve this key goal. Here are some reasons why you should consider pay-per-click (AdWords) advertising as part of your marketing plan.

Google AdWords is Flexible and Measurable

Perhaps the biggest benefit of using Google AdWords for businesses is the ability to track performance every step of the way. It enables you to measure what’s working and what is not. With the ability to check different performance metrics like click-through rates, cost-per-click and conversion percentage, business owners can get more insight into their advertising efforts.

According to Paidtraffic.io, a company that offers pay-per-click advertising solutions, Google AdWords offers powerful analytics that allow you to adjust your advertising strategy and marketing efforts on the fly. This level of flexibility helps you focus on what’s working best.

Faster Than SEO

Search engine optimization is a key part of today’s digital marketing strategy, but one of its huge drawbacks is that it takes quite some time, even months before you see results. This is not the case for Google AdWords. Once you AdWord campaign goes live, targeted ads will appear, and you’ll experience instant results, like an increase in visitor data.

Over 90% of users click on the first page of search engine results. With Google AdWords, even average small businesses can now compete with big brands to reach this huge audience. Create targeted and relevant AdWords campaigns to position your business at the same level or above your business competitors.

Reach the Targeted Audience

With billions of searches made online every day, there’s no doubt that more and more people are looking for solutions and answers online. How you advertise your products or services online determines the type of response you’ll get. Google AdWords campaigns help you reach your targeted audience with ease.

You get to avoid wasting effort, time and money targeting the wrong audience. With the right approach, you can create ad campaigns based on what your audience wants, needs or are otherwise interested in. Having access to a captive audience is key to achieving the desired advertising results for your business.

You Can Control Advertising Costs

With Google AdWords advertising, you can set a maximum cost per day for your advertising campaigns. How does this help your business? You can easily budget your ad campaigns without worrying if you’ll overspend. The key here is scalability: starting small and eventually increasing your budget accordingly, based on performance.

If you create relevant and informative ads and content that links back to other relevant pages, you get to earn a higher quality score, meaning you can pay less for a better or higher position on Google search. Budgeting and analytic tools allow you to control how much you can spend on any given AdWords campaign and timeframe.

Conclusion

As more businesses look to digital marketing solutions to achieve growth and perform better, advertising methods like Google AdWords will continue leading the way. Ranking higher in Google search is a key step towards building an online presence for your brand. Proper implementation of Google AdWords will benefit your business.