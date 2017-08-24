5 Careers That Pay Well and Require Little Training

A fulfilling career that pays well and doesn’t require grueling years of study seems like a pipe dream at first. This is, until you start doing a bit of research.

It turns out, unless you want to be an architect, a lawyer, or a brain surgeon (or in another profession along those lines) you don’t have to spend thousands on student loans and countless hours studying for exams you couldn’t care less about. Even looking for the how-to’s on solving even the most obscure problems like Rubik’s Cube solution here is more rewarding – and beneficial, actually – to most of us.

Here is an informative list of careers that pay well and require little to no training, so you can get started on the path to a better quality of life without having to make years of sacrifice and drown yourself in debt.

1. Computer Programmer

At first, it might seem that to be a computer programmer, you must go through extensive years of studying under your tech professor.

You actually don’t need a four year degree to become a computer programmer. In fact, you don’t even need an associate’s. It’s a common myth that to become a computer programmer you need tons of college degrees under your belt.

There are plenty of resources out there that will help you gain the proper knowledge to be well on your way to computer programming mastery. There are online bootcamps and paid online courses that only cost you a fraction of the price a college education might, to equip you with the right knowledge and tools.

Additionally, there are plenty of online sites that have a high demand for skilled programmers to be hired for real jobs.

2. Engineering Technician

If you take delight in math and science, and are keen on sharpening your computer skills, a career as an engineering technician might just be for you.

Engineering technicians are in charge of safely setting up technical equipment, analyzing data, doing quality control, and calculating their results. To become an engineering technician you simply need a two year certification to get a foot in the industry.

Technicians can start with an average base salary of 54k. This is great pay for someone interested in the STEM fields who don’t want to go through a long college degree first.

3. Graphic Designer

Just like computer programmers, graphic designers don’t need a fancy college degree to create a killer career in the field of design. This can be a self taught venture, or you can choose to invest in online courses as well.

With sites like Fiverr, Upwork, and 99 Designs, there is no shortage of work out there for graphic designers looking to build their portfolio and gain a reputation as a reliable and professional designer.

4. Phlebotomist

In case you didn’t know what a phlebotomist was, phlebotomists are in charge of taking blood samples from patients to be tested and examined.

A phlebotomist’s salary can be an average of about $15.50 and the job doesn’t require a college degree. A phlebotomist can work at a hospital or a private clinic, and they usually offer sick days, paid time off, bonuses, insurance, and many other benefits.

Their day to day responsibilities can include taking specific orders from doctors, and being patient and empathetic with patients as they properly draw blood samples.

The best part is, to become a phlebotomist you simply need to go through a timely certification program to ensure decent training (and decent pay to match that training).

5. Dental Hygienist

If you have an interest in oral hygiene, dental hygiene might be for you. To become a dental hygienist you can have a minimum of two years of schooling and be on your way to a fulfilling life career.

Dental hygienists are usually in charge of assisting dentists with patient teeth cleanings and routine procedures. A dental hygienist can earn anywhere from 22-30k annually.

Conclusion

These are only a few of many careers that you can start without the burden of student debt and a long college career. The best part about these careers is that they don’t have high barriers to entry and can be lucrative in the long run. They also don’t put you in a position of heavy debt that corners you into a job you might want to evolve from. They can definitely be fulfilling careers if they line up with your interests and earning goals.

The most polular three-dimensional twisty puzzle is the Rubik’s Cube. Learn the easiest Rubik’s Cube solution here.