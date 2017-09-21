Flyer Design – 5 Graphic Design Trends for Making an Impact with Your Flyer
Graphic design trends in advertising are influenced by many factors such as media, culture, the past, and the present, fashion and technology, and they often come and go without much fanfare.
When it comes to designing an eye-catching flyer for your next event or promotion for your business, it pays to be aware of some of the most successful graphic design trends. Here’s five of them to consider when it comes to designing your flyer or discussing your flyer design with your regular design and print services provider:
1. ‘Modern’ Retro
You might have heard of ‘vintage’ or ‘old’ retro, concepts which encompassed many styles from the early 1900s right through to the 1960s – but ‘modern’ retro is influenced by more recent times, typically the 1970s to the 1990s. It draws its inspiration from the early PC and video games, space concepts, and pixel art – it’s nerdy, but it’s cool!
2. Material Design
It was Google which first made an impact with its ‘material design’ guidelines, typically incorporating definitive colour choices, full-space imagery, oversized typography, and bold use of white space – delivering an overall bold graphic design some refer to as ‘Flat 2.0’ – an evolution of the previous flat trend but featuring depth, light and shadow, and movement, to produce a touchy sense of realism.
3. Negative Space
White space, or negative space, appears as a staple element in many contemporary graphic designs. When employed strategically, this negative space allows the designer to incorporate double meaning or greater depth in company branding or logo-related projects. It’s also often used to produce the popular minimalist look.
4. Modular Layout
Already adopted by some of the big brands, especially for use in mobile apps and websites, these independent cards, or modules, form the main organisational design structure, adding a new twist to a well-established grid layout. It’s popularly used to provide clear, uncluttered, and easy navigation on mobile apps.
5. Dramatic Typography
Text can be so much more than something people just read. It can be used to make a statement! Bold, oversized typography grabs attention, and creates drama. Apart from size – texture, colour and layout can also be used to produce stunning results.
Of course, producing a high-quality graphic design for use in your next flyer campaign won’t be much good unless you match it with the best flyer printing services for outstanding results; a stunning flyer which grabs attention, and pulls people into your business. If you don’t already have an expert graphic designer and printer on hand, consider undertaking the design and print process with a company which provides professional, reliable, efficient and cost-effective graphic design solutions.
About author
You might also like
Spotlight Your Service: Entrepreneurs Should Tout Military Ties
Here’s a somewhat staggering stat: More than 70 percent of Americans would rather patronize a veteran-owned business over a comparable civilian-owned company. That’s according to a study by the National
Online Brand Enhancement: How to Build Clout for Your Small Business
Back in the day, it was possible to build a word-of-mouth following for your small business, simply on the basis of offering stellar products and exemplary customer service. Those days
How to Brand Your Business Email Communication Like a Pro on a Shoestring Budget
Small business owners are experts in minimising costs and maximising results. In your business email communications, using the right software can help you boost your sales and business branding on