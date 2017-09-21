Give Your Business the Branding it Deserves

As a fledgling business that’s hoping to grow, there’s nothing more important that your branding. Often described as the secret weapon of business, in this world of high consumerism, building a strong brand is crucial to getting you off the starting block and into the race.

A professional appearance builds credibility and trust. People are more likely to purchase from a business that appears polished and legitimate, so how can you achieve this? Well, here you’ll find some tips on how you can build a brand.

Signage

Assuming you have a brand name and a logo in mind, the most simple step, it to commission a high quality signage company to create a sign that will make your business stand out on the high street. An outdoor custom sign provider would be the best place to begin. Do plenty of research into the business and find out what other types of signage they make. As it’ll be easier and cheaper in the long run if you don’t have to go from company to company.

Vehicle Livery

Vehicle livery is an inexpensive, cost effective form of advertising. Many more people will see the advertisement on your car, van or lorry compared to other local campaigns, reaching a far broader audience.

It is also more long-lasting then many other forms of advertising, as the location of the advertising is always changing with vehicle graphics, means the content of advertising doesn’t have to be regularly changed as it may in a static location. As well as this they are very durable and can last up to 5-7 years.

Branded Clothing

With a wide array of options available, from t-shirts to polo shirts, hoodies to backpacks, caps and more, it’s never been easier or more affordable to purchase branded clothing for your employees. Employees who wear branded clothing are more likely to build good relationships and rapport with other members of staff. Wearing a company logo will build team players and which will help your company in the long run.

In addition, Personalised and branded clothing, such as t-shirts, fleeces, jackets, sweatshirts, polo shirts, makes it easier for customers to know who your employees are by simply spotting your logo.

A website

Yes, you read that right. It’s difficult to believe, but its surprising how many small businesses still don’t have a website. Creating a website, stops you and your business from being invisible online, and opens your firm up to a whole new pool of potential customers. A website is a powerful sales tool and one that allows you to address your customers’ concerns, give them the information they need to make a decision and create compelling calls to action. From a customer’s point of view, it’s better for them if they don’t have to ask anything. They can just find what they’re looking for on your online site.

Finally, having a website is actually a much cheaper alternative to advertising your business when compared to directory listings, TV adverts and Radio ads!