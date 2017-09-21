How AI Branding Tools Help SMBs Grow

We have reached a point where a super-powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology doesn’t seem a distant possibility anymore. AI has already evolved a lot today and businesses are readily using it for all kinds of purposes- from marketing to customer support and from lead generation to manufacturing.

While the AI applications are expanding, and growing at an impressive rate today, branding and marketing seem to have garnered the highest attention of the geniuses in the industry. It’s no secret that companies are offering a variety of top-notch branding tools for your business.

While it’s important to learn about personal branding and how to do it without selling yourself out, using new-age AI-powered branding tools can also give your business an edge in the highly competitive industry.

The following are some of the ways how AI branding tools can help SMBs grow:

1. Reduced Costs

Contrary to the popular belief, graphic designing is expensive. Getting a small graphics designing firm to create a company logo for you can easily set you back by a few hundred dollars. However, that’s not really the problem.

The problem arises when you need branding merchandise on a regular basis. These include business presentations, digital advertisements, business cards, etc. Since these are recurring costs, an AI tool that’s relatively inexpensive can be highly cost-effective.

2. Time-Saving

For almost every competitive business, there is always so much to do and so little time. There is marketing, lead generation, recruitment, customer relations, and what not. So, you want to save time wherever possible to give your highest attention to the matters that have the utmost urgency. This is where AI comes in.

AI-powered branding tools can offer impressive results in little time. By feeding your requirements, your idea of a good company logo, the message you want to convey, etc. in an AI program, you can let it do its work while you focus on other tasks. In a few minutes, it can present a slew of carefully-selected options for you to choose from. With some minor adjustments in the draft version of your company logo, social media banners, etc. you can get your final product in a ridiculously small amount of time.

3. Making you Stand Out

There are six major instances where AI beat humans. What does it tell you?

A human mind can only work so much so much before it falters and crumbles. However, AI can surpass the limits and keep on growing. Perhaps, this is the reason why AI-based branding tools can come up with some of the most creative designs that immediately strike a chord with you.

These tools can learn what you are looking for exactly and come up with the most accurate representations of your ideas and concepts in a graphical form. So, with their help you can print creative logos, social media posts, advertisements, that are unique to your brand and identity.

When even the developing nations such as China are moving into more hardcore tech innovation with AI, it’s not hard to realize the true potential of this technology. Company branding is just one of the segments where progress has been made to an outstanding level and you can’t afford to overlook this.