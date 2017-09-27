OneBox Funding: Premium Funding Solutions for Top-Notch Merchants

Every small business runs into funding issues. Financial misery can come in many forms. From those first few “lean” years where the money’s going out faster than it’s coming in. To times when expansion is looming on the not so distant horizon, with unexpected expenses cropping up everywhere, the company checking account is empty and the credit cards are maxed out.

There are obviously many more situations when a cash influx is crucial to a small business’s success. It also goes without saying that the traditional banks are just not an option for many of the 28 million small businesses operating in the US currently. In fact, there has been a steady decline in small business bank loan approvals over the last three years, and several private lenders are reporting to follow suit in light of economic uncertainty and increasing regulatory compliance expenses.

OneBox Funding is different from big banks in that it offers small business owners the ability to get small business loans, enabling them to get out of cash-strapped situations in a hurry, with a fast and easy approval process for strong businesses that meet their less stringent criteria over that of the bank’s. Keep in mind that they can’t approve everyone, but if you have a small business that’s considered stable and strong, OneBox is likely just the solution you’ve been looking for.

What are The Benefits?

OneBox Funding offers several benefits:

Up to $500,000 for eligible businesses, good or bad credit.

Single page online application form.

Funds released within 24 hours of approval.

Top of the line funding rates and terms.

Expert level customer service throughout the entire funding process.

Bad credit merchants accepted.

OneBox’s funds are acquired through a network of business-minded angels who recognize that there are lots of stable, growing businesses out there that simply are not eligible for business bank loans or government grants. Often bad credit scores and businesses entrenched in volatile markets pose too much of a risk to conventional financial institutions, and they aren’t willing to risk losing their money.

OneBox Services Offered to SMEs

Merchant Cash Advance: This is the preferred option for most small and medium-sized, cash-stressed businesses, good or bad credit accepted. OneBox staff are trained to get you approved for this service quickly and efficiently, so you can get your cash woes settled quick and continue to grow your business.

This is the preferred option for most small and medium-sized, cash-stressed businesses, good or bad credit accepted. OneBox staff are trained to get you approved for this service quickly and efficiently, so you can get your cash woes settled quick and continue to grow your business. Short Term Loan: This is no different from a small business loan you’d get from a bank. Credit can be a factor when determining interest rates and loan terms, but businesses that are currently generating revenues and have enough collateral to back the loan will definitely benefit from this service.

This is no different from a small business loan you’d get from a bank. Credit can be a factor when determining interest rates and loan terms, but businesses that are currently generating revenues and have enough collateral to back the loan will definitely benefit from this service. Business Line of Credit: A premium level financial service, you must have a credit score of 550 and $300,000 or more in yearly revenues to qualify. Not everyone will be eligible, but the OneBox reps will definitely work diligently to find a lending solution that works for your business.

A premium level financial service, you must have a credit score of 550 and $300,000 or more in yearly revenues to qualify. Not everyone will be eligible, but the OneBox reps will definitely work diligently to find a lending solution that works for your business. Debt Consolidation Service: Another premium product, business owners can pay off multiple loans and other financial liabilities by combining them into a larger debt; normally with lower rates and monthly payments if they qualify.

As mentioned, the Merchant Cash advance service is one of the easiest to get approved for, and often most desirable for growing SMEs who find themselves in a temporary cash crisis.

Fast & Flexible Funding Options

Since early 2017, OneBox has funded well over 1,000 small businesses. Of the typical loan applications submitted, the company has a loan approval rating of 79% currently, with a funding renewal rate currently at 86% and growing.

With a head office located centrally in Florida, North American businesses can be assured the company’s team of funding angels are available during business hours to approve funding requests and provide support whenever needed.

The testimonials located on the homepage make it clear the team isn’t just there to sell financial funding products, but also to make sure you get the best rates and terms possible, even if it delays approval by a day or two.

Interested in Letting OneBox Fund Your Business?

You can contact them right now for more information here, or if you’re interested in applying via the web, you can download the PDF application and submit via the email and fax information supplied at the bottom of the form.