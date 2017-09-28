5 Benefits You Should Look for In Today’s Job Market

When you are looking for a job, you might think that the most important thing to be looking at is how much you’re going to get paid. And sure, your salary might be super important to you and that might be the main reason why you are looking for a new job. However, you should not underestimate the importance of extra benefits in today’s job market.

More and more companies are providing better and better benefits to their employees. You shouldn’t be afraid to negotiate in the interview process for better benefits that you could get at their competitors.

Be sure to keep reading down below to learn more about the top benefits that you should definitely be looking out for in today’s job market.

1. A 401(k) match from your employer

If you are thinking about your retirement, then you are definitely thinking right! You should be determining how much money you need for retirement and how you are going to save up for those golden days with your 401(k). However, it can be tough to save up for retirement on your own. So, why not get your employer to help you out some with that? This is exactly why you should be looking for employers who will offer you a 401(k) match for your work with them.

When your employer offers you a dollar for dollar match on your 401(k) deposits, then this means that you’re going to be saving even more for retirement than you ever could have on your own. Most employers are only going to do this up to a certain percentage of your salary, but it’s a great way to start saving up. Be sure to ask for this in the negotiation process!

2. Extra insurance benefits that can help you out

It’s been shown time and time again that medical costs are rising for working families all across the United States. And this can be pretty tough for those people who are just trying to get by. That’s why you should work with your employer to see what insurance benefits you can get out of them.

Do some math before you accept the job offer and see what costs you could be paying out for medical reasons in the future. This is especially important if you are getting older. As you get older, you are going to see more and more trips to the doctor to stay healthy.

However, health insurance is not the only way that your employer can help with these costs. Your employer can also help contribute to a health savings account for those costs that you need to pay out of pocket that aren’t covered by health insurance. You could even ask your employer to help provide other types of insurance, like for accidents you might get into.

3. Wellness programs for your personal health and wellness

Of course, health insurance and health savings benefits are great, but what if you could take it a step further? More and more companies are offering wellness benefits that go far beyond going to the doctor on a regular basis. You can work with your employer to have them contribute to your gym fees, for example. Some employers are even offering in-office massage and yoga programs. And this is something that doesn’t just help employees – this is going to help out the company, as well.

It’s been shown time and time again that those companies that have employees that are physically and mentally fit are going to be more successful than those companies who don’t. And this starts with the company investing money into various physical and mental health programs for all employees. If you don’t hear this mentioned during your interview, then be sure to negotiate these types of wellness programs into your benefits before you accept your job offer.

4. Professional development programs to help you in your careers

Let’s be honest. You’re not going to stay in this job forever. Heck, you may not even stay in this career forever.

More and more studies are showing that people are moving around jobs and careers at a faster rate than ever before. The economy is changing at a crazy pace and this means that your job might be obsolete in the next decade. That’s why you should ensure that your employer is offering your professional development programs as part of your benefits package. This is going to ensure that you can work on your existing skills and learn some new skills for the future.

There are many forms that this could take. Your employer could give you a budget for tuition reimbursement at a local university, which means that you can start taking some new classes in your spare time. This could also come in the form of online credits for courses online. No matter how this takes shape, make sure that you negotiate this into your benefits package. Your future self is going to thank you for improving your skills.

5. Perks if you have to commute to work on a regular basis

Of course, you are going to have to get to work somehow. And the average American is spending so much money on commuting every single year. That’s why you should work with your employer to get those commuting costs covered. This could be covering the cost of gas if you are driving to work or the cost of your monthly public transportation pass. And if you are going to be driving a lot in your role with the company, you could even ask about getting a company car that’s automatically covered with a company sponsored debit card.

You could even go a step further and not even commute to work at all, or at least part of the time. There are so many employers who are open to flexible work arrangements with you working from home or wherever you would like for a couple of days out of the week. Make sure that you bring all of this up when you’re in the negotiation phase!

Conclusion

Many people think that the salary they receive from work is the most important thing to keep in mind when negotiating. However, that’s not true at all. You have got to think about the above benefits as well and ensure you get them in your benefits package.