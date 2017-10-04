6 Security Tips for the Modern Business

Cyber-security is one of the most important things that a modern business can do to safeguard its data; in fact, it can be the difference between a shut-down and successful business continuity in the event of a disaster.

There are so many aspects of the average company’s operations that take place on the cloud, that something as simple as employee mobile access can allow infiltration into your systems. This is one of the reasons that cloud-based two factor authentication is an adequate measure against intrusions and other compromises.

There are other tips that will be beneficial to your efforts to maintain a secure network, too; we’ll investigate the most important ones below.

1. Backup System Automation

Setting up an automated system for ensuring backups is an immediate consideration – the same day you set up your network, in fact. You cannot predict when a natural disaster or cyber-attack that all-but destroys your files hits; the stored data can include information for which you’re legally liable. Inform your employees on the possibility of having to work in a virtual capacity if the company property became unavailable suddenly.

The most important aspect of your cyber-security plan in the event of a disaster is to have redundant, virtual copies of data.

2. Information Technology and Cyber-Attack Training

Although you often hear about cyber-attacks on the large corporations in the news, these are actually rare. Large corporations often equals large capital, and thus robust defense against all but the most sophisticated cyber-attacks – it’s the smaller guys that are hit much more frequently.

As a result, make sure your information technology consultant has put in the latest safeguards against cyber-attacks, and that your employees are kept up to date on the most common methods of attack. These include lax security with passwords, non-secure device storage and phishing attacks via company email. There should be web-surfing controls in place in the office, and spam filters should be operational.

3. Safe Disposal of Office Hardware

The federal government actually has guidelines on the most comprehensive types of hardware disposal available – but you may not quite need electromagnetics and the like to completely erase the data from the hard drives of old computers and electronic media. Have a tried-and-true plan in place that every piece of office junk must go through to land in its final resting place. Use paper shredders and a furnace if needed for physical data stored in files and folders offline.

4. Conduct Employee Background Checks

This speaks for itself; it doesn’t pay to have an employee in your tech department, for example, who’s been in trouble with cyber security crimes in the past. This is rare; but you’re much better off being on the safe side before massive amounts of data are compromised. With the ubiquity of social media, there are many employers who will scour a prospective employee’s Facebook page for information.

Understand the security levels and processes of vendors to whom you’re entrusting the data for any reason.

5. Bolster Security for BYOD

First of all, what is BYOD? It’s the Bring Your Own Device culture that is springing up in ever-increasing numbers in the office place. While the benefits are not in dispute, given that it allows employees a wider range of work options that often lead to greater productivity.

However, along with BYOD comes increased security concerns. These were hinted at above with the need to extend and balance the company’s network security with a variety of different operating systems and service providers. There exists mobile device management software for this purpose; choose among the ones that can be best tailored to your business. In general, security for this is still a work in progress – even among the big boys (corporations).

6. Establish In-Office Policies Regarding Online Behavior

This is easily overlooked – despite its importance. When your employees are online at work, they represent the company, and should interact with consumers and other representatives of other businesses in a professional manner at all times. They should have an understanding of data restrictions and sharing, with the penalties for noncompliant behavior outlined. Of course, it doesn’t pay to be too strict so as to avoid any workplace lawsuits later.

Takeaway

With experience, you’ll settle into the best you can do for each of these tips. Now over to you: Which tip that’s actually the main focus of your business right now, and why? Please share your opinion with us.