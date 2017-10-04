Get Off the Grid: Take Your Team to One of These Great Nature Retreats in Canada

Are you desperate to get your team some rest and relaxation? Anxious to help them refocus on what’s important and recommit to being the best they possibly can be?

You’re in luck. Canada abounds with beautiful, peaceful nature retreats that time truly seems to have forgotten — and by whose productivity-enhancing powers past visitors swear.

Perhaps you live within easy driving distance of one of the best wellness retreats in the country. Or maybe your standards are different: a rustic campsite by the lakeside, say. Choosing a favorite is hard, but it’s hard to go wrong with any of these options.

Sonora Resort, British Columbia

When you have to get on a seaplane to reach your retreat, you know you’ve made a wise choice.

Sonora Resort is “where uncompromising eco-adventure travel meets luxurious accommodations, unparalleled service and five star facilities,” announces the resort’s website. If anything, that’s an understatement.

This unique facility, tucked amid B.C.’s otherworldly Discovery Islands, has a world-class spa facility, a full-service adventure outfitter, and a fantastic restaurant that takes full advantage of the vast bounty of the Pacific Ocean and coastal rainforests. Sure, Sonora is a bit pricey, but it could be just what the doctor ordered for your core team members.

Maskwa Camp, Manitoba

Maskwa Camp, a service of the Maskwa Project, is the most rustic of these properties. It’s also the most accessible for cost-conscious groups. Scout groups, youth organizations, corporate teams, and even family reunions take advantage of a pristine riverside location that offers on-demand access to southeastern Manitoba’s vast, lake-studded wilderness.

“Maskwa is a truly special resource — a place all Manitobans, and really all Canadians, are made to feel welcome,” says local resident and Maskwa supporter David Janeson. “We’re fortunate to have it so close at hand.”

Founded in 1976 as a wilderness retreat for disadvantaged youth, and dedicated to sustainability and ecological balance, Maskwa Project is in the midst of a multi-year renovation that will reduce its reliance on conventional energy and modernize its facilities for groups not sure about going completely off the grid.

Fernleigh Lodge, Ontario

Fernleigh has been going strong since 1920. With 23 cabins, it’s the perfect size for small teams; with stunning lake views and an abundance of fresh fish just steps from where you sleep, it’s a sportsman’s dream. Onsite WiFi and full kitchens in every cabin take the “rough” out of roughing it — but good luck getting your team to focus in a setting like this.

Keltic Lodge, Nova Scotia

Visitors to Keltic Lodge can be forgiven for thinking they’ve wound up on the wrong side of the Atlantic Ocean. This luxurious yet rustic resort sits high on a rocky outcrop, high above the crashing waves, just across a stunning bay from the heart of the Cabot Highlands on beautiful Cape Breton Island — an eerie echo of the dramatic Scottish coastline. Come in late September, when the rugged mountains explode with autumn color.

Northern Edge Algonquin, Ontario

Northern Edge Algonquin is a serene, all-season retreat just three hours north of Toronto, at the edge of Algonquin Park. Its eclectic approach to leisure blends the contemplative (yoga) with the creative (musical performances) with the active (hiking and canoe excursions). Whatever your team fancies, you can find it at Northern Edge.

