Moving to a New Country? Here Are 5 Long Distance Moving Mistakes to Avoid

Some people move to a new country to take a better job or to just get a fresh start. However, moving is not a simple process. Not only you need to be mentally ready, but you need to also be physically ready. You need to prepare everything from finances to logistics.

Things are even more challenging when you need to make a long distance move. For example, moving to South America will require you to adjust much, from weather to culture. Indeed, moving to Peru, Argentina or even Brazil can be a stressful process, although very much possible to enjoy.

In order to have success with this moving process, you will need to take some time to adequately plan. Rushing through the preparation process for a long distance move will usually lead to a variety of problems. You need to plot out exactly how this move will unfold, which can be made a lot easier with the help of moving professionals.

Here are some of the things you need to avoid when trying to get moved to a new country.

1. Neglecting to Research a Moving Company before Hiring Them

One of the first things you will have to do when planning a long distance move is to find the right moving company to help you out. Generally, there will be a variety of different companies in an area that can help with this task. This means you will have to take some time to find out more about the movers in your area. Rushing through this hiring process will probably lead to the wrong movers being hired.

Getting some onsite estimates is a great way to narrow down the movers at your disposal. You will also need to find out about the long distance moving experience a company has before hiring them.

2. Mistakes during the Packing Process

Packing up all of the things in your home can be a very stressful and time-consuming process. If you are not careful, you can make a lot of mistakes throughout the packing of your things. The first thing to consider before starting to pack is what type of materials are needed.

Investing money in quality boxes is essential and will allow you to avoid damage along the way. If you are unsure about what type of materials are needed, reaching out to some professionals for help is a must. In some cases, it will be more economical to allow a moving company to pack your things. Getting some quotes on this work will help you make the right hire with ease.

3. Failing to Stay Organized

Trying to move without staying organized can be nearly impossible. In order to avoid losing things along the way to your new home, you will have to work with professional movers to avoid mistakes. When packing boxes with your things, you will need to label them. By doing this, you will be making the unpacking process much easier on yourself and the movers you have hired.

If you are allowing professionals to pack your things, be sure to speak with them about the need for a labeling system. Letting professionals movers know what your needs are is the only way to have success with this process.

4. Not Packing Essentials First

Before starting to pack, you should make a checklist of the things you will need right away in your new home. Things like clothes, cooking utensils and toiletries are things you will need to have handy right away. Packing up things without this type of foresight can lead to a variety of problems.

5. Not Getting Utilities Turned On Ahead of Time

Waiting until you arrive in a new country to get your utilities turned on can create a lot of headaches. Ideally, you want to have your utilities turned on before you arrive. Calling ahead and paying hookup fees is important and something you will need to view as a priority.

Now over to you

Have you moved in the past? If so, what’s your biggest moving mistake? Please share with us!