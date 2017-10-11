Interconnect Your Business Using Clover POS Systems

Running a business means tackling several tasks at once each day. From providing products or services, accepting payments, marketing, creating, etc. business owners have their hands full on a regular basis.

Working with equipment that helps reduce the amount of workload you have each day by streamlining different aspects of your business can help you have more time throughout your day to focus on bigger tasks.

Your business needs POS systems. The big question is, which one?

One of the better options out there is Clover. You can interconnect your business using Clover POS systems like the Clover Flex and Clover Station. Read on to learn more about the systems.

Clover Flex

Clover Flex is pretty much similar to other mobile payment system, with several differentiating exceptions.

First and foremost, Clover Flex features versatility. It allows you to process transactions, take the order, make payments, scan using the built-in scanner and camera, print receipts, utilize a signature option, and more.

To add to the benefits, the Clover Flex is small and portable, which means you can do all of these tasks from anywhere you want – taking the device straight to your customers’ table or just station it at your cashier’s desk; it’s your choice. Packed with Wi-Fi capabilities, a rechargeable battery, and touch screen, the device is truly offering versatility to users.

Clover E-Commerce

E-commerce stores need a reliable payment method. Clover offers them just that with Clover E-Commerce payment solutions. The Merchant Account Solutions help online store owners in processing payments, as well as enhancing the customer expeirience in the process.

Clover Station

Clover Station offers Merchant Account Solutions for your business. But beyond that, it also helps you interconnect your business by offering the ability to run your business while taking up a small amount of room on your countertop.

Clover station does all of the payment transaction tasks, but goes one step further by providing you with a means of tracking inventory, managing employee schedules and times sheets, make payments, manage your finances, and run and print reports.

Talk about streamlining your activities!

Other Clover products

Not only Clover Flex and Clover Station, but there are also other products, as well. To name a few:

Clover Mini – the petit design means that it only takes a small space of your countertop.

the petit design means that it only takes a small space of your countertop. Clover Mobile – if you run a food truck, this POS system is a treat. Its connection is fast and secure, making it easy to help-your mobile staff during busy hours.

if you run a food truck, this POS system is a treat. Its connection is fast and secure, making it easy to help-your mobile staff during busy hours. Clover Go – just plug it into your smartphone or table, and you can accept credit card or contactless payments instantly.

Conclusion

Clover offers plenty of options for businesses. Make the switch to Clover and start interconnecting your business in ways you never thought possible!