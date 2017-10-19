Tips for Opening and Running Your Own Medical Spa

Whether it’s always been your dream to provide cellulite removal treatments, or you just find yourself interested in running your own Medical Spa, starting up a business can be challenging. There’s a lot to remember beyond designs and planning which treatments you’ll offer – so, we’ve pulled together a short list of some of the most important things you need to know to open and run your own Medical Spa.

Determine what you want to achieve

This is important for any business that you start up. The moment you have an idea, you need to write it down. Sit down and truly work out what it is that you want to achieve from your business, from why you want to open one, through to the vision you have for the spa itself. Make it specific enough that you can work all of your other decisions from it, but make sure you’re willing to be flexible if you need to.

Having it all written down can help remind you where you’re going if you get lost in mountains of planning and paperwork later down the line. Use it as a starting point, but be willing to come back to it too.

Licencing! Regulations! Insurance! Oh my!

It’s important to check with your area just what licencing you might need for your medical spa. From building and planning permissions, through to the licencing for your staff and the procedures that you wish to perform, it’s important to get all of the relevant licences way before you open your spa. Do your research, and be thorough about it.

Similarly, making sure you have the right regulations and insurance for your Medical Spa can save you money and heartbreak in the long run. Make sure you consult a proper insurance provider to make sure that every aspect of your business is covered, and checking the regulations for your area can help you ensure that you avoid any malpractice.

Cross-train your staff. All of them.

From the janitors and receptionists through to your professional medical staff, it’s important to not only train them thoroughly, but cross-train them too. While your receptionist might not need to know the ins and outs of how a massage works, for example, some basic knowledge can help them answer any questions they’re faced with and make you appear more in the know than if they had to call on someone else to answer the questions or worse, simply say ‘I don’t know’

Cross-training not only helps your customers, but your staff too. They’ll have a better understanding of your business and how it all works and more respect for every aspect of your company.

Make sure you implement ‘systems’ from the get-go

Make sure you have the proper systems in place, from handling customer complaints through to hiring staff, sick days and holiday allowance. Systems, processes and procedures are what will make your business run smoothly from behind the scenes as well as in front of your customers, so it’s important to make sure these are implemented from the start.

Once you have these systems, you’ll have control over essentially any issue that you come to face, creating a whole new level of efficiency within your business.