The 6 Most Important UX Tips for New App Developers and their Creations

Ever download an app before and wondered how the heck it ever got through the testing phase?

Broken scrolling. Bizarre design. Totally unusable.

Now, ask yourself: are you taking the steps to ensure that your own apps don’t come across as broken and unstable to your own users?

From a UX perspective, designers and developers should create apps that are so smooth and intuitive that just about anyone could pick it up and figure it out regardless of their level of tech knowledge. That said, doing so is easier said than done when you’re a first-time app designer. Given how much it costs to build a mobile app and the time commitment involved, focusing on UX should be a top priority for apps that appeal to users for the long-term.

So, what can you do to squeeze the most out of your apps form a UX perspective? The following checklist can help guide your app toward boasting the best user experience possible.

Prioritize Pictures Over Text

This might seem like a no-brainer, but keep in mind that nobody wants to have to scroll through a massive wall of text on their phones. Keeping your app as visual as possible via imagery encourages more clicks and is much more pleasing to the eye than something that’s primarily text-based.

Mind Your Color Scheme

Considering that most apps are indeed image-intensive, the details of design such as picking an attractive color scheme are crucial. While you may be inclined to go for a bright, bold color scheme in an attempt to “wow” users, sometimes a simpler, stripped down approach works just as well. Regardless of which color combination you use, just make sure that your app’s text and headlines are legible.

Make It Scroll and Swipe-Friendly

Scrolling and swiping are second-nature to modern mobile users. When creating menus or gateways to new areas of the app, try to emphasize these actions versus endless tapping through buttons or additional screens. Again, this ensures that your app is intuitive rather than annoying or difficult to navigate.

Optimize Your Icons

That said, there inevitably will be tappable icons on any given app, but that doesn’t mean that all icons are created equal. Anything you requires your users to tap should stand out in terms of color scheme; meanwhile, icons and buttons should also be large enough for users to easily tap the first time. There’s nothing that signals “broken” faster to a user than buttons that are unresponsive or difficult to time.

Think “Less is More”

Generally speaking, bogging down your app with needless features and menus can quickly overwhelm your users looking to get from Point A to Point B. Simplicity is the name of the game when it comes to apps, especially given mobile users’ limited attention spans.

Test, Test and Test Some More

Finally, the best way to gain peace of mind regarding your app’s design is by extensively testing it beyond the realms of your team. Real-world feedback is invaluable when fine-tuning design details and figuring out what kinks need to be worked out.

While there are many moving pieces to any given app, focusing on these six elements should represent your top priorities. By understanding the fine details of your app that make it more intuitive, you’ll poise yourself for a successful launch and positive responses from users.