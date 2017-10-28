Refrigerated Deliveries Mean No More Trips to the Store (Infographic)

So interesting that online shopping has now reached a point where 8 out of 10 Americans are now shopping online regularly, with 62% of those people claiming to be making at least one purchase on the Internet each week. The last decade has seen such a change in the way the public views online purchases.

What was once relegated to buying books on Amazon or purchasing health food supplements from questionable landing pages, has now turned into a more convenient way to purchase pretty much everything we use in our daily lives.

Wines, anyone? How about having those delivered right at your doorstep? Enter refrigerated deliveries.

Refrigerated deliveries changing consumer landscape for the better

Everyone complains they just don’t have enough time in the day to get everything done they need to get done, and still find time to get to the store before it closes at night.

Now, the advent of refrigerated package deliveries means the general buying public can purchase everything but immortality from their favorite smart device or home computer, and in less time than it takes to get in the car and go down the street to the shopping mall!

The infographic shown on this page details how package management company, Parcel Pending, is changing the world of online retail by offering their refrigerated delivery service which completely eliminates the worry of ordering perishable products online such as groceries, prescriptions, alcohol, makeup, flowers for that special someone (including mom!) and much more.

Check out this infographic:

To recap…

The sky is the limit, and it appears the public agrees, as detailed in the infographic. So interesting to see the projections for how perishable delivery demands are set to explode in the coming years:

Up to 20% of all weekly household grocery budgets will be spent online by 2025 (death of the brick-and-mortar?)

The global epharmacy market will grow at a rate of 17.7% yearly between now and 2025 (traditional pharmacies as we know it will no longer exist by this time).

Flower shops will soon be filling more online orders than walk-ins to their shop, with a reported annual 1.2% decline in walk-ins compared to the 2.5% growth seen in online orders (Surely traditional flower shops will be replaced by remote greenhouses, right?)

Then there’s the honorable mentions. Though no projections are made, it’s interesting to see what people are buying and just how much revenue has been taken away from a job that was once reserved for traditional storefronts:

Food gifting, such as boxed chocolates, is currently an $18-billion a year industry (I don’t find this surprising, and who doesn’t love getting a box of chocolates in the mail?)

Apparently there’s just a heck of a lot of people buying wine online, to the tune of billions in annual sales.

54% people (presumably mostly women) buy up to $4.3 billion in cosmetics online every year.

Surely the numbers mentioned in the infographic will only grow as a result of refrigerated delivery services becoming more accessible in more and more remote areas. This brings up an interesting dilemma for remote brick-and-mortar retailers, as they were once afforded the ability to take advantage of scarcity by raising their prices and profiting hard.

Times are changing – future clear for consumers and doubtful for traditional storefront retailers

It is doubtful anything can stop this emerging trend, as the demand is there, and consumers are constantly looking for ways to free up their time, and get out from under the clutches of offline retailers and their limited hours of operation.

What the results of the Parcel Pending graphic mean to consumers is increased convenience, and perhaps even more competitive pricing, which equals more savings on often expensive perishables.

Traditional storefronts?

Competition dictates you must either adapt or die. If you sell perishable products and don’t offer online sales and delivery, you’ve been warned. The future of the physical storefront has yet to be decided. However, consumers have made their preferences very clear – listen to them!