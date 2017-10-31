Starting a Business: It’s OK if you’re not ready

Building a business from the ground up is hard. All that passion and effort you have to put in to even get it started is not for everyone; you have to be determined and have enough drive to follow through when things get tough. So, if you’re not quite ready to jump in head first into launching your own business, don’t feel too bad. It takes strength and courage to be able to wait until the right time to realize your dreams.

How do you know when you’re ready? Well, if you’re afraid of failure, believe in overnight success, and/or don’t like change, you are most probably not there yet. If all of those things get you excited and fill you with the right kind of adrenaline, then I say, go for it. Go out and apply for that guarantor loan you’ve been eyeing to make your business concept a reality.

However, if that’s not you, it’s ok, there are several other ways you can dip your toes in at the same time you’re making some extra cash in what’s called a passive income which is income that you receive on a regular basis that requires minimal maintenance. It must be said though that it may take quite a bit of initial work to get that passive cash flowing in.

Best ways to generate a passive income

1. Start blogging

A successful blog can generate quite a sizeable income, but this is not something that can be accomplished overnight. If you plan to go the blog route, you have to understand that it’s going to take plenty of work, time and energy to get it going and start earning money.

Regardless of your which niche you decide on, as long as you have a clear understanding of things like SEO, social media marketing, promotion strategies and the ability to write quality content, you can and will be able to slowly but surely build your audience. Once your blog becomes popular, it provides you with the platform and audience to generate multiple streams of revenue by marketing relevant products and services to your visitors.

2. Affiliate marketing

Affiliate marketing is another great way to earn a passive income. It means that you sign up with a company and help sell/promote their products or services for a commission which is a percentage of their sales.

This is usually accomplished through the use of affiliate links. These go directly to the webpage of the product/service you’re selling, and they are useful when it comes to tallying how many sales you make.

Anyone with any bit of influence can be an affiliate marketer; you can find products to share via your social media platforms, website, blog or through an email marketing.

3. Real estate and investments

Real estate is a good way to earn extra income, it includes fixing and flipping houses, which requires a substantial amount of capital in either cash or credit. If that’s not within your means, you can also try investing in real estate online via crowdfunding sites like Fund That Flip.

Speaking of investments; stocks, bonds, and annuities are also great options. However, if you’re not financially savvy, you may want to hire a financial advisor to guide you through these waters.

Conclusion

If you’re not ready to launch your own business, you can start earning an extra money through passive income. The above are just some of the options you can choose from, some more involved than others. Just keep in mind that, even though passive is in the name, it will usually take a bit of initial work to get you started. Which is a perfect way to ready yourself for spearheading your very own enterprise.