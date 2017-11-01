Capitalize on Holiday Website Traffic by Hiring An IT Consultant

The holidays mean more than just jingling bells and glowing lights – it’s also bountiful time of Internet activity and website traffic.

For many up and coming businesses, their first holiday season is spent completely overwhelmed at the amount of traffic they receive. Their slow websites, lackluster content, and buggy sites can create a terrible user experience, all at a time when students are off from school, and everyone is spending more times indoors, online.

Whether you’re a fledgling company, or a venerated business, you need to be ready for the Internet’s holiday rush.

If your business is based in Toronto, Canada, there’s no better way for you to capitalize on holiday web traffic than to start looking for professional IT support or consulting in Canada, which will make sure your website is ready, engaging, user-friendly and safe. A professional IT consultant will be able to detect issues with your site, hosting, user experience and SEO before you have a major issue, and with that in mind, this article will look at some common ways your site can benefit from an IT consultant.

1. Prevention of a site shut down

Your site might be running fine right now, but give it a few thousand more hits per day and you’ll see a much different picture. An IT professional will be able to tell you if your hosting is reaching its capacity, or if you’re hosting on an unreliable server! Delaying could mean your site will be unavailable to your target audience and send your sales spiralling.

2. Prevention of serious security breaches

In the news, you’ll hear of security breaches and the terrifyingly large fees and lawsuits that accompany it, and that’s one news item and statistic you don’t want to be a part of. Preventing these breaches may seem daunting; however, they’re still your responsibility, and IT professionals can reveal and implement what your site needs to prevent your users’ data from falling into the wrong hands. People’s good faith in your company’s ability to keep their information safe is very important, as failing to preserve it can prove to be an irreparable hit to your brand.

3. Increasing your ranking and traffic

When you search for your Toronto business on Google or other search engines, is it your business that shows up, or is it your competition? SEO is a constantly changing game and your competition could be sneaking in on your business – all it takes is better SEO and clever marketing tricks. An IT professional will be able to not only show you how to regain your customers, but how to use your site to gain your competitors traffic as well.

There are many concerns that a local Toronto business could face in the upcoming holiday season: from needing to capitalize on the uptick in customer searches, beating out your competition, staying safe in today’s markets, or simply making sure your website stays available for your target audience. Make sure you’re ready to face them by seeking out a consultation from an IT consultant, today.