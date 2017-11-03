5 Ways to Instantly Beef Up Your Marketing Strategy

Regardless of the time of year, marketing your business should become a 24/7 process. Yet, it is also important to understand trends and emerging channels such as using explainer videos for your business. Since video is on the rise, this would qualify as an emerging marketing channel.

For other tips – five of them, actually – keep reading.

1. Offer Expert Content in Your Niche

To set yourself apart as a subject matter expert, it is imperative to offer expert content within your industry. Frequency is important, but quality is even more critical. You want to post valuable content, that your target audience will read.

You want your blog to be their go-to source for all things related to your niche, products and services. In fact, your content should be both exciting and informative. If necessary, you should hire someone to write the posts for you while you come up with the topics and messaging.

Furthermore, it helps if the information is timely. To illustrate, you might produce holiday-related articles during that time of year and then, travel-related articles during the summer.

2. Use Explainer Videos

Videos are rising in popularity because they are quick, convenient and easy to view. In addition to your expert content, explainer videos offer a boon to your marketing efforts. Often, people just want to be shown how your products and services work.

A fun explainer video can do that quite effectively in a matter of minutes. Another benefit is the share-ability of videos. People love posting videos on their social media profiles.

3. Create a Mobile Marketing Strategy

Now is the time to create and implement a mobile marketing strategy. Think about it, there are many social media platforms and services that are now only available on mobile devices. Plus, around 95 percent of Americans own a mobile device.

4. Contests

Holding contests should also be part of your marketing strategy as they extend your reach. Customers and prospects love the opportunity to get something for free.

And, you can be certain they will spread the word–especially if it gets them more entries into your contest. The power of word of mouth can do wonders for brand recognition since people trust their friends and family more than they trust advertisements.

5. Email Marketing

Email marketing is still a powerful channel for getting your message to the right recipients. And, email can be opened via a mobile device or a desktop–so, it can be incorporated into your mobile strategy as well.

Email marketing helps to drive traffic to your expert blog and, also, helps you to stay in consistent contact with your customers and prospects.

As a result, you can market your products and services while establishing your expertise. Moreover, you can use email marketing to announce your contest and to send newsletters. Yet, it is important to remember to create content that is valuable for your market.

Final Thought

If you are selling a product and/or service, then you need to market your offerings. At the same time, this requires a well-produced strategy. So, try the tips above to really amp up your efforts.