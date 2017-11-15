The Meticulous Motorist: A 6-Step Guide to Overcoming the Car Buying Process

Let’s face it; buying a car – whether it’s for a business or personal use – is a lot harder than it should be.

For new car buyers, the “car-buying process” can seem like an unparallelled challenge filled with doubts and difficulties aiming to trick you into spending more and getting less. So, what can you do to alleviate these stressors? That’s what we’re here to discuss today.

The Burdens of Budgeting

The most important consideration when attempting to choose a car is working out your financial circumstances. This will allow you to limit your search to cars within your price range which, given the overabundance of options, can be just as much of a benefit as it is a hurdle. Particularly as a business, you need to consider more thoroughly; you can’t afford to make room for a business car purchase in your already-tight budget.

Luckily, in this area, you have options.

There are a variety of financial providers that specifically specialize in car loans. These are a fantastic option for those that don’t necessarily have the surplus of capital they would prefer. You can apply for car finance from Latitude and other such providers, allowing you to purchase a vehicle that may have otherwise been out of reach with your current budget.

Credit Conscious

When hunting for a loan, your credit history is a major factor in whether or not you will be successful. In simplified terms; the better your credit score, the more manageable your interest rates are likely going to be. Prior to venturing into the car-buying process, make sure that all of the information within your credit report is correct and up-to-date.

Financial Forethought

What better arrow is there in your proverbial car-buying quiver than knowing that you have already been accepted for a loan prior to stepping foot in the car dealership? Knowing your approved interest rate will definitely be an excellent boon when attempting to negotiate the best deal.

Keep Your Options Open

Negotiation is a game of wits, so why not give yourself the best chance at success by exploring your options and gathering all the information available to you? Having an understanding of the average sale price for a vehicle and other relevant specifications will be invaluable when it comes to making your case for a cheaper price.

Consider New and Used

As the old saying goes; “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure”.

While not necessarily the most alluring of ways to describe a car, it just means that a used vehicle may be the perfect fit for you. While used cars can have higher maintenance costs, the sticker price is likely to be drastically lower. Plus, you are less likely to experience depreciation.

Both new and used cars have their benefits and issues, it all comes down to where your preferences and requirements lay. However, when looking for the best deal, neither option should be neglected entirely.

Make a Driven Decision

Once you have settled on a shortlist of options, make sure that you don’t finalise your decision based on aesthetics or statistics alone. To be frank, you can’t really know how much you will enjoy driving a car until you have driven it for yourself. Especially with used cars, this can be an excellent way to locate faults or issues that may have been conveniently omitted by the seller.

While the car-buying process is never going to be a drive in the park, hopefully, the suggestions we have offered can give you a more thorough understanding of the options available to you. Good luck and happy driving!