What is an LLC and Why is it Beneficial?

When you start a business, you know that there are 1,001 things to think about and do. Some of the things are potentially those that are at the bottom of your business startup checklist. I can’t blame you – some things are just not that fun to do; there are tons of things like promoting your product and serving customers that directly impact your business’ bottom line.

One of the most important, must-do things (but utterly boring) that’s an integral part of running and growing your business is the setting up the legal structure of your business. You will need to choose the type of business or business entity, that you will be pursuing. Your decision will determine the direction of your company in the future, as well as how well it’s growing.

Many new business owners choose to register their companies as LLC’s because of a variety of benefits that are enjoyed by this company structure. Here is more about the nature and benefits of an LLC:

What is an LLC?

There are four major business entities in the United States including Sole Proprietorships, Corporations, Partnerships and Limited Liability Companies, or LLC’s.

By definition, LLC is a business structure that combines the pass-through taxation of a partnership or sole proprietorship with the limited liability of a corporation. Like corporations, LLC’s are protected from personal liability. For instance, if your company losses a lawsuit, the plaintiff cannot pursue your personal assets for compensation.

Because LLC’s enjoy a variety of benefits, they have become a popular business entity with entrepreneurs. So, what are exactly the benefits of an LLC?

Benefits of an LLC

LLC is allegedly more popular than the other types for some obvious reasons, namely:

1. Avoiding double taxation

An LLC prevents double taxation problem that a C-Corp structure has. It’s taxed more similarly to a sole proprietorship. This is beneficial especially for startups.

2. Choosing your business location

Unlike a sole proprietorship, an LLC allows you to choose your incorporation headquarters. You may choose a location that’s close to your residence or choose one that’s offer your company the most benefits. For example, Wyoming offers attractive tax incentives and business laws that are suitable for small businesses.

3. Making changes easily

Especially at the early stage of life of your business, changes are often inevitable. Bringing in new partners, for example, is a complex activity in a C-Corp but a simple process for an LLC.

How to Start an LLC

So, how to start an LLC, exactly? To get started, you will need to register your company with your state and federal governments.

On the state level, you will need to file individually for every state where your company will be doing business. On a federal level, you will need to submit Articles of Organization and an LLC Operating agreement as well as obtain a new Tax ID number for your LLC.

That used to be a mundane task that’s not on top of every business person’s mind. Fortunately, thanks to modern technology, you can accomplish most of your paperwork online quickly and efficiently. For instance, when you apply online for a Tax ID number, you can receive the new number in about one day.

Conclusion

There are many benefits to starting an LLC. However, you need to consult with your trusted mentors and lawyers to be sure that you’re making the right decision, as there’s no one size fits all approach in setting up your company structure.