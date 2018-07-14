How to Choose a Translator for Your Business

Being a translator is no easy job. You must be specialized in specific fields and terminology can sometimes be complicated. Consider your translator your best friend, as he can help you a lot while doing your work.

In this article, we’ve written some tips to keep in mind when choosing a translator – whether you’re using a translating tool or hiring a service provider like Pangeanic for writing a translation for your business.

But first thing’s first: what is a translation?

You do a translation when you translate written documents into another language. If you need someone do to it right on the spot, that’s an interpreter.

You should always know the difference, especially if we’re talking about your company – you need to choose the one that’s going to meet your requirements. However, you need to keep in mind that they’re not going to be specialized in all the fields. Also, you need to remember that it’s okay not to master all the fields – because there will be ones you will not be good at. Professional translators are not supposed to know it all – they usually specialize in a few fields, but they are the best at their work.

What needs to be translated?

This depends on your and your company. You need to choose what kind of documents are perfect for your audience. For example, if you choose a Multilingual Connection, the people from there will know which parts to keep and which parts to translate for a foreign audience. They’ll establish what’s relevant from that particular document.

Be careful of the costs

Don’t settle for a cheap translator, as he could do a lousy job, and your company will only have to suffer from this. You need to make sure they understand your documents and your audience. Also, your content reflects your reputation; you don’t want poor grammar or awkward writing styles related to your business.

One more thing: Make sure your translator respects the file format. See if they use the guideline you have for him. There’s a certain approach they’d need to take, and it’s possible they’re not prepared to do that for you.

Getting a translation provider

Before hiring someone to translate the documents for your company, ask to see samples of their past works. Recommendations are also welcomed. If not, try to look on the internet to find out more about the person you’re about to hire. See if you can find reviews – they’re the complete and honest opinion about their works.

Before you go…

If you decide to use a translation tool instead of a human translator, make sure that you use it just to help your translation needs. Never rely on machine translation, because it isn’t entirely accurate.

Remember, your business reputation is uber-important; don’t ruin it with poor translation of your business documents. Avoid the situation where your business is tripping over dollars picking up pennies – it just doesn’t worth it.