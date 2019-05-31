Starting your personal photography business can be difficult. There are dozens of hurdles that new business owners must handle whenever they want to get their business off the ground. Unfortunately, many businesses fail in the first year if they do not have the right resources available.

Fortunately, Chase Rubin has provided us with some information that will help you take your photography business to the next level and help you succeed. Let’s take a look at some of the tips that he has to offer and how you can implement them.

Using Your Personal Network

Gaining an audience can be difficult for anyone who is starting a business. However, most people don’t realize that they have an existing audience on their own personal networks.

Facebook is commonly used as a starting point to advertise your personal business. You have access to your friends and family on this incredible social network. It is here that you can send out information to your personal networks about your photography business. This is a great way to start working on your portfolio and gaining traction with your business.

Utilize Local Networking Groups

There are always business networking groups in your area that are looking to work with you. However, many people do not know where to look whenever it comes to this. Chase Rubin started out doing business photography shoots for individuals in his area. These leads would soon snowball into something bigger in time.

There are dozens of networking groups listed on websites such as Meetup.com. Be sure to browse through the groups and find one that works for you. Advertise your photography services and you may find yourself landing immediate jobs.

Building a Website and Utilizing SEO

People are constantly searching for things in their area. One of the most important things that you could do is to create a website for your photography business. Utilizing a website that is updated regularly is a great way to expand your business. However, simply creating the website is not enough. You will need to implement an SEO plan into your website to bring in traffic.

There are dozens of guides online that can help you learn about SEO. You will thank yourself in the long run for doing so.

Knowing Your Niche

Being as specific as possible is crucial for a photographer. You want to know what kind of photographs you want to take. This will help you with your marketing plan whenever you decide to put it out there.

Fortunately, there are dozens of photography type jobs that you can do. Maternity, family photos, professional headshots, and on-location photography are some examples of what you could put your focus towards. Casting a wide net will only spread yourself thin. Find what area of focus you want to head towards and keep improving.

Tell Everyone You Meet About What You Do

Some people say that this method is a bit much. However, it is important that you tell everyone you meet about what you do in subtle ways. While not everyone wants to be marketed to, it is important to at least mention what you do professionally. You never know whenever someone may end up needing your professional photography services. Chase is constantly carrying business cards around with him everywhere he goes. This method has helped him develop his network tenfold over the past couple of years.

Utilizing The Resources You Have Available to You

Not everyone has access to the capital necessary in order to start a business. Some people may experience growth slower than others. However, it is important to jump in and try everything you can. This is the only way that you can determine what works for you and what doesn’t. Chase has spent years developing his photography business. His patience finally paid off whenever he was able to go full-time.

You can also go full time if you begin utilizing the techniques that we have mentioned in this article. The first step that any business should focus on is developing its advertising plan. use these tips and take your business one step closer towards success.