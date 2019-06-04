Spanish, the third most spoken language in the world, is also a very well-ranked language in the business world.

If you want to find work in a Spanish-speaking country you will have no choice but to learn to speak the Spanish language. If you are hesitant, here are some reasons that will convince you to quickly get to Spanish to get a job abroad!

Spanish, a language that works in all economic sectors

Spanish brings many known job opportunities for translators or language teachers. However, all sectors offer many opportunities.

So if you have the impression of working hard in difficult working conditions, dare to exploit the foreign job market!

Tourism

According to the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), there are more than one billion international tourists worldwide. Thus, it is natural that the tourism sector is experiencing strong growth.

The ranking of Spanish on the podium of the most spoken languages ​​in the world (2nd) makes the language of Cervantes a major asset to find a job in the tourist field.

Speaking Spanish but also knowing the Spanish-speaking culture is an excellent baggage added to English. The mastery of this foreign language will allow you to interact with people of any nationality and to inform and advise them through your cultural knowledge.

If you are afraid of not being up to it, do an internship! This will allow you to improve and gain a good professional experience. It is also possible to take classes in Spain for faster improvement. Learn Spanish in Barcelona or any other major cities in Spain – it can be a great experience even for your CV!

Law

International Law requires learning different national laws but also the knowledge of a common international Law.

If you have a Law degree and master the Spanish language, why not try your luck abroad? You will have to master the technical terms of the language to be able to get a good job but you will taste a new professional life.

Also be aware that many international organizations are recruiting.

Their requirements? Flawless linguistic skills! Interviews are usually conducted in different languages ​​to check your level. It is therefore essential to master a professional Spanish.

Journalism

If you have journalism training, learning Spanish can be fruitful. Indeed, mastering the language both in writing and orally will allow you to become a journalist in a Spanish-speaking country.

Learn to read the foreign press and speak fluent Spanish, you will probably be able to find a place in media world.

Business

If there is one sector that does not know the crisis, it is business trade! Buy, resell, find new customers… as many daily challenges as many businesses. With globalization, trade continues to grow.

The rapid spread of Spanish around the world makes this language an indispensable skill for many recruiters.

Communication is at the heart of business, as to establish a strong link with your customers or suppliers, it is necessary to have a perfect Spanish.

Learn Spanish in order to gain money

The most widely spoken language in the world after English and Chinese, Spanish is the native language of almost 400 million people. That suggest the potential for profit that can result.

Emerging markets in Latin America

The strong economic growth of Latin America is today considerable. This positive economic development of South America makes Spanish a coveted language.

In fact, Spanish is the mother tongue and official language of most countries in South America and Central America. For thirty years many emerging countries such as Mexico, Chile and Argentina have standed out considerably.

At the same time, some countries, such as Peru and Colombia, are beginning to rise and appear to be interesting from an economic point of view.

Low cost of labor, wealth of raw materials, Latin America becomes coveted. Major players of the American continent, these countries are now asserting themselves internationally.

An incredible economic turnaround that creates thousands of professional opportunities and allows the hope of one day coming out of precariousness.