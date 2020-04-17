The internet has helped open the world for small businesses. Acquiring clients and contacts across the world has highlighted one of the world’s oldest problems – communication. As Americans, we take it for granted that everyone can speak English as a second if not a first language. It’s not as universal as you might think and that’s why it benefits some entrepreneurs to hire a language tutor.

The Best Place to Learn a Language Online

By number of speakers including both as a first and second language, English is the most widely spoken. It is the language of commerce thanks to strong American trade links across the world. That doesn’t mean everyone you come across will speak English with anything approaching proficiency.

It’s a good business decision for you to learn a second language. If you regularly deal with clients in a country where English is not the major language and want to learn, you should know about this learning platform named Preply I discovered recently. It may be just what you need to help you learn a language online that could help expand your business into other markets.

Why Should Entrepreneurs Learn a Second Language?

Becoming bilingual has many benefits, not least of all to your thought processing. Looking at specific reasons why you as an entrepreneur should learn a language online, I came up with the following four.

1. Online Language Learning Improves Listening Skills

An entrepreneur or small business owner needs to listen to customers and clients, no matter who your proper client or customer may be. Speaking in a tongue that is not native to you channels your concentration in ways you take for granted in your native tongue. Even when you are proficient or near fluent, the extra concentration helps listening and makes you remember more of the conversation and understand their needs.

2. Learning A Language Online Enhances “Outside the Box” Thinking

In business, you need to be open-minded and open to change. A business that does not adapt will fail and no enterprise is too big to fail. Learn a new language and become more openminded about how your business functions. It can be as simple as that. When we learn a new language, we become open to new ways of doing things; learning a second language online teaches not just the rules of the language, but the cultural differences too and that means doing things differently.

3. Learning a Second Language Broadens Your Network

Without a second language, you’re potentially limiting your customer base. For a lot of one person businesses, that isn’t always a problem. With a second language, you have a distinct advantage over entrepreneurs who do not. Learning French for example, opens your business to not just the French speaking communities in the US and Canada, but also some countries in Africa where French is a second language.

4. Learn a Language Online to Improve Your Native Tongue

Unless you have an advanced education in your native language or you’re a writer whose job it is to have top communication skills, there is always room for improving your native tongue. You will become a better writer and communicator when you learn a second language online. Let’s face it, being an entrepreneur is all about learning new skills and improving those we already have. There is no downside to becoming a better communicator.